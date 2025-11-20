Roy man charged with leaving the scene of September accident that injured a woman

By Tim Vandenack, KSL.com | Posted - Nov. 20, 2025 at 1:03 p.m.

 
A Roy man has been charged with leaving the scene of a Sept. 23 accident in Roy that left a woman injured.

A Roy man has been charged with leaving the scene of a Sept. 23 accident in Roy that left a woman injured. (Atthapon Niyom, Shutterstock)

Save Story

OGDEN — A Roy man has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident last September that injured a Roy woman.

Michael Mandell, 75, was charged in 2nd District Court Tuesday with failure to remain at the scene of an accident involving a serious injury, a third-degree felony, and failure to operate in a single lane, an infraction.

Mandell lost control of his car while driving through a roundabout on Sept. 23, left the roadway and struck a pedestrian on the adjacent sidewalk, according to a police booking affidavit. The vehicle continued, colliding with a fence and entering a yard.

"Defendant then left the scene without reporting the accident or rendering aid to the pedestrian, who suffered serious bodily injuries," the affidavit alleges. The incident occurred around 3100 West and 4800 South.

Last September, Roy police identified the victim as a 51-year-old woman and said at the time that her injuries weren't believed to be life-threatening. After police put out a call to the public for help in locating the driver involved, the suspect turned himself in to authorities, Roy police said at the time.

Related stories

Most recent Police & Courts stories

Related topics

UtahPolice & CourtsWeber County
Tim Vandenack covers immigration, multicultural issues and Northern Utah for KSL.com. He worked several years for the Standard-Examiner in Ogden and has lived and reported in Mexico, Chile and along the U.S.-Mexico border.
KSL.com Beyond Business
KSL.com Beyond Series

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2025 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  