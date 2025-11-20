Roy man charged with leaving the scene of September accident that injured a woman

OGDEN — A Roy man has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident last September that injured a Roy woman.

Michael Mandell, 75, was charged in 2nd District Court Tuesday with failure to remain at the scene of an accident involving a serious injury, a third-degree felony, and failure to operate in a single lane, an infraction.

Mandell lost control of his car while driving through a roundabout on Sept. 23, left the roadway and struck a pedestrian on the adjacent sidewalk, according to a police booking affidavit. The vehicle continued, colliding with a fence and entering a yard.

"Defendant then left the scene without reporting the accident or rendering aid to the pedestrian, who suffered serious bodily injuries," the affidavit alleges. The incident occurred around 3100 West and 4800 South.

Last September, Roy police identified the victim as a 51-year-old woman and said at the time that her injuries weren't believed to be life-threatening. After police put out a call to the public for help in locating the driver involved, the suspect turned himself in to authorities, Roy police said at the time.