Man asked, 'Are you good?' before being shot, police say

SALT LAKE CITY — Police have arrested a man they say shot another man on a Salt Lake street in an apparent unprovoked attack.

Patrick Shearer-Davis, 22, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on Wednesday for investigation of aggravated assault, six counts of shooting a gun and causing injury, carrying a gun while under the influence and being a restricted person in possession of a firearm.

Salt Lake police responded to a shooting near 1525 S. 300 West just before 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Officers arrived to find a man had been shot in the abdomen.

Detectives reviewed surveillance camera footage as part of the investigation.

"The video captured the shooting — muzzle flashes observed. The shooter is observed running north on 300 West and returning to the scene of the shooting shortly after," according to a police booking affidavit.

After returning to the scene, police say Shearer-Davis ran into a nearby business where he was located and arrested.

When questioned by detectives, Shearer-Davis claimed "he was walking by the victim when he heard the victim say something to him along the lines of, 'Are you good?' (Shearer-Davis) stated that he saw the victim with what he believed to be a firearm in his hand," the affidavit says.

As Shearer-Davis continued walking, he claims "that he heard the victim 'cock' the firearm. (He) stated that this is when he shot at the victim. (Shearer-Davis) stated that he shot about five or six times toward the victim, not knowing if he hit the victim or not," according to the affidavit.

Police also talked to the victim, who said he does not own a gun and was holding a flashlight at the time, according to the arrest report.

After being arrested, investigators searched Shearer-Davis' car and reported finding four firearms, ammunition, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.