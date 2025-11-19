Jalen Brunson returns after missing two games with ankle sprain, leads Knicks past Mavericks 113-111

By The Associated Press | Posted - Nov. 19, 2025 at 11:18 p.m.

 
New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) celebrates with teammate Landry Shamet (44) in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2025, in Dallas.

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) celebrates with teammate Landry Shamet (44) in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2025, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

3 photos
Save Story

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

DALLAS — New York Knicks All-Star Jalen Brunson scored a game-high 28 points in a 113-111 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night after sitting out two games with a grade 1 ankle sprain.

Brunson was hurt on Nov. 12 in a 124-107 home loss to Orlando.

"It feels great. I never want to take any opportunity for granted," Brunson said. "Just happy to be back out there."

Brunson spent his first four NBA seasons with the Mavericks before leaving for New York in free agency in July 2022. This was his fourth game against Dallas in seven opportunities and first win. He missed the other three with injuries.

Brunson's 27.0 points per game against the Mavericks is his highest average against any opponent.

The victory didn't come easy. Brunson hit the second of two free throws with 3.8 seconds to play after missing the first, giving New York the 113-111 lead. Dallas' Brandon Williams drove for what appeared to be the tying basket with 0.7 seconds left but was called for charging into Landry Shamet.

"Chaos," Brunson said. "At the same time, found a way to win. It was ugly. When you win ugly, it's a sign of a team learning, getting better. No matter what the situation is, we've got to find a way to win."

___

AP NBA: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NBA

Photos

Most recent NBA stories

Related topics

NBANational Sports
The Associated Press

    SPORTS NEWS STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
    Newsletter Signup

    KSL Weather Forecast

    KSL Weather Forecast
    Play button
    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2025 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  