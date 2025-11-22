Running community remembers 'last-place finisher' who touched many hearts

ST. GEORGE — Thousands of runners stood in a moment of silence at the start line at the Snow Canyon Half Marathon on Nov. 15 to remember one of their own, who was a friend to all.

Kimball Webb, 73, passed away on Nov. 1 from a heart attack. Many in the running world, including longtime friend and St. George recreation coordinator Aaron Metler, said Kimball Webb wasn't your typical racer. In fact, over the course of his 40-plus years as an avid runner, he often came in last place.

"Kimball has been running the St. George Marathon for at least 30 years, and is usually the last runner to cross the finish line," Metler said. "He got to know all the staff because we always cheer for him the loudest. Even though he took the longest on the course, he always had something to say when he came in that brightened everyone's day. We always looked forward to seeing him come in."

According to two of his daughters, Taylor and Katie Webb, coming in last place gave their dad what he loved most in life: time with others.

It's made me want to have a better understanding of people and be a better friend. –Taylor Webb

"I think that was to his benefit (to be the last one on the course) because he was able to make friends with everyone because everyone either ran with him or passed him," Taylor Webb said.

One of his longtime friends, Walter Brown, who owns American Flyers Race Pacers, was actually one of the frontrunners. Brown's organization provides race-pacers along the course, including a "sweeper" who helps bring in the last runners. He said that, over the years, seeing Kimball Webb cross the finish line, he witnessed a kind gesture that didn't go unnoticed.

"At the end of each race, Kimball would ask the race directors if there were extra race medals that he could hand out to kids at Primary Children's," Brown said.

Former Primary Children's Hospital volunteer coordinator Shane Tran worked with Kimball Web for many years and said that he did more than just pass out medals.

"Kimball came every Thursday as part of the Kids Crew and brought medals every week," Tran said. "He shoved his pockets with as many medals as he could, and passed them out to children and thanked them for being a hero. He became known as 'Grandpa Kim,' and kids would often ask to see him. He was also one of our NICU cuddlers, which was a separate volunteer opportunity where you can go up into the NICU and hold the babies that might need some more support.

"Kimball was one of the volunteers that would always ask if anyone needed anything at all. He just wanted to help whoever needed company."

The running community is remembering last-place finisher Kimball Webb, center, for his selfless acts. Webb, 73, who passed away from a heart attack on Nov. 1, would collect race medals to hand out to kids at Primary Children's Hospital and served regularly at the hospital. (Photo: Katie Webb)

Friends and family said Kimball Webb lived a life of selfless service and actually died doing what he loved.

"He was actually helping me finish a (construction) project," Brown said. "He was an expert craftsman and general contractor, with finishing work and tile as his specialty. He'd been having heart problems and was on heart medication. He was pulling nails out of boards, and then his heart just stopped. He refused to retire, and he just said, 'I'm not the type that can sit down.' He had to keep building and he was so good at what he did."

Taylor and Katie Webb recalled feeling overwhelmed with the number of people who came to their dad's service on Nov. 15, and said they loved hearing the stories people shared. They described having a very fun and playful dad who was "always up for an adventure," and "made everyone feel like they were his favorite."

"It's been so fun to meet all the different people that he had an impact on," Taylor Webb said. "It's made me want to have a better understanding of people and be a better friend. If we'd asked people who thought Kim was their best friend, I think a bunch of people would have stood up. So many people said Kim was their best friend."

Feeling like "Kim" was your best friend may have had something to do with the way he'd end nearly every conversation he had.

"My dad would always say, 'Take care and keep some sunshine on your face,'" Katie Webb said. "It's actually what we're engraving on his headstone."