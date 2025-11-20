High school football: Watch state championship games

By KSL.com Sports | Posted - Nov. 20, 2025 at 10:30 a.m.

 
Save Story

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

SALT LAKE CITY — Check back for the latest scores from the state high school football finals games across the state.

To see each classification's bracket, click here.

Games we'll be watching this week:

  • 6A championship: Lone Peak at Corner Canyon (2:30 p.m. MST)
  • 5A championship: Orem at Springville (6:30 p.m. MST)
  • 4A championship: Green Canyon at Ridgeline (11 a.m. MST)

If you have video of your games, upload them to YouTube and send us a link on Twitter, Facebook or via email at onlinesports@ksl.com. You can also nominate an athlete as the player of the week here.

If you can't see the scoreboard below, you can view the schedule/scores on the Prep Scoreboard page.

KSL.com High School Scoreboard powered by the Deseret News

2025-11-20
loading ...

Most recent High School stories

Related topics

High SchoolSports
KSL.com Sports

SPORTS NEWS STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Newsletter Signup

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2025 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  