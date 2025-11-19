House vote on Senate Jan. 6 provision bares fresh Republican rift

WASHINGTON — The House of Representatives was expected to vote on Wednesday to repeal a controversial provision allowing senators to sue federal investigators for $500,000 over unannounced phone record searches, in the latest sign of fraying Republican unity 10 months into President Donald Trump's second term.

The widely criticized Senate provision, tucked into an unrelated funding bill that ended the longest government shutdown in U.S. history last week, would allow eight Republican senators to seek millions of dollars in damages for alleged privacy violations stemming from Democratic President Joe Biden administration's investigation of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol by Trump supporters.

Wednesday's House vote marked the second time this week that Republicans have shown cracks in the partisan cohesion that has dominated the party since Trump took office in January. After months of bitter debate and opposition from Trump, the House and Senate on Tuesday overwhelmingly adopted a measure requiring the Justice Department to divulge its unclassified materials on late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

A successful vote would send the repeal on to an uncertain fate in the Senate, where Republican Majority Leader John Thune defended the provision as an important protection for its members against federal agency actions that violate the constitutional separation of powers.

"We'll see what the House does, and then we'll find out what our colleagues in the Senate want to do," Thune told reporters. "There is a high level of interest in addressing the weaponization of the federal government, in this case the Biden Justice Department."

Johnson blasts 'bad optics'

House Speaker Mike Johnson said he was shocked and angered by the Senate provision and called for its repeal, adding later that the language should be changed to address what he called "bad optics."

House Republicans and Democrats attacked the Senate provision on Wednesday as an unacceptable enrichment scheme for public officials. Several cited remarks from one of the senators involved, Republican Lindsey Graham, who vowed to sue the Justice Department for "tens of millions of dollars."

Republican Rep. Austin Scott, who authored the repeal, described the Senate provision as "probably the most self-centered, self-serving piece of language that I have ever seen in any piece of legislation."

Trump seeks payment from DOJ

Last month, The New York Times reported that Trump is seeking $230 million from the Justice Department for legal costs tied to federal investigations against him.

Democrats noted that the eight Republican senators targeted by the Jan. 6 investigation supported Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election that he lost to Democrat Joe Biden.

"They are senators who may have had knowledge of, or even participated in, efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, efforts that culminated in a violent attack on this very institution," said Democratic Rep. Joseph Morelle.

Despite Johnson's anger over the Senate provision, Thune played down differences with his House counterpart, telling reporters: "For the most part, I would say that we have an incredibly strong working relationship."

Not all House Republicans were willing to give their Senate colleagues the benefit of the doubt.

"A little personal message to the Senate: Take this up and pass it, or you're not getting any support from this member for any of your measures," said hard-line Republican Rep. Chip Roy.