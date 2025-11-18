Construction vehicle driver extricated after rollover crash near Powder Mountain

A man was extricated from a construction truck after a rollover crash near Powder Mountain in Weber County on Tuesday.

A man was extricated from a construction truck after a rollover crash near Powder Mountain in Weber County on Tuesday. (Kristin Murphy, Deseret News)

EDEN, Weber County — A man driving a heavy-duty construction vehicle was injured after rolling their vehicle Tuesday afternoon off of a dirt road near Powder Mountain, police said.

Weber County Sheriff's Lt. Colby Ryan said about 2:46 p.m., a call came in about someone in "an articulated construction vehicle," hauling gravel on an unpaved road above Summit Pass Road when the vehicle tipped over on the driver's side and rolled about 40 feet down an embankment before it stopped.

"The driver was trapped in the vehicle but was extricated by passersby," he said.

The man sustained a broken back and "possibly a collapsed lung," Ryan said.

Officers and medics who responded to scene were able to get the man transported by helicopter to a hospital to be treated for his injuries. The man was awake, breathing and talking at the time of the response, according to Ryan.

His current condition has not been released.

Curtis Booker is a reporter for KSL.com.
