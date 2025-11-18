The Utah Checkdown podcast: Utah's style points win and a path to the Big 12 title game

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah continued its season with another blowout win — this time on the road at Baylor.

Host Josh Furlong recaps the most recent game, as well as jumps into the top storylines that came out of the game. Like does Utah have a chance to secure both Devon Dampier and Byrd Ficklin for the next season?

He also provides an update on Utah's path to a Big 12 championship and what it would take to get there, as well as the tricky spot Utah is in for a playoff bid.

Give the podcast a listen above or subscribe through any of your favorite platforms, including Apple, Spotify, YouTube, and many more.

