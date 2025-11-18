Police report: BYU's Kennard Davis Jr. cited for DUI, marijuana possession after crash

PROVO — A starter on the BYU men's basketball team was cited Thursday for marijuana possession, in addition to driving under the influence, following a car crash, according to a redacted copy of the police report obtained by KSL.

Kennard Davis Jr., 20, was involved in a two-car crash at 11:45 a.m. Thursday. When the responding officer "began to suspect impairment from one of the drivers," Davis was "ultimately arrested for driving under the influence," according to the brief narrative provided in the redacted report.

The police report also indicated the use of "standard field sobriety tests" and "drug recognition evaluation," in addition to blood-urine testing while citing offenses for driving under the influence and marijuana possession, as well as impounding the vehicle.

The police report was partially redacted because charges are pending with the Provo City attorney's office, according to Provo police. Davis was treated for minor injuries at the police station before he was released, according to a news release from Provo police.

BYU coach Kevin Young indicated that Davis was "held out" for the Cougars' 86-84 loss to No. 3 UConn at TD Garden, though the Southern Illinois transfer who started the first two games of the season was with the team on the bench in street clothes.

He previously sat out the Cougars' win last Tuesday over Delaware with what Young described as Achilles' soreness with BYU Radio. The second-year head coach later said Davis could have played, if needed.

BYU officials pushed back on early characterizations of the decision as a suspension, referring to Young's brief public comment following the UConn game that Davis was "held out."

"To be determined on the length," the coach added in his only public comments on the situation.

Davis averaged 9.0 points and 1.0 rebounds per game on 58% shooting in the first two games of the season for BYU after transferring from Southern Illinois, where he started 41 of 64 games over two seasons, and averaged 16.3 points and 4.9 rebounds as a full-time starter a year ago.

Among other things, the university's honor code requires all students to abstain from alcoholic beverages, tobacco, tea, coffee, vaping, marijuana and "other substance abuse."

The Cougars host No. 23 Wisconsin (3-0) on Friday at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City.