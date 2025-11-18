Kilby Block Party lineup announced. Here's who is coming to Salt Lake City in 2026

SALT LAKE CITY — Big names and recent Grammy Award nominees highlight a stacked lineup coming to one of Utah's largest music festivals next year.

Pop star Lorde, British indie rockers The xx, and the alt-hardcore rock band Turnstile are set to headline the event coming to Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City on May 15-17, 2026. The lineup, featuring 70 artists, also includes big names in rock and indie music, like Hayley Williams, Modest Mouse, Father John Misty, Japanese Breakfast and Blood Orange.

"What began in 2019 as a one-day block party to mark the 20th anniversary of (Salt Lake City's) beloved local all-ages music venue Kilby Court has grown into one of the foremost destination festivals for fans of independent music," organizers said in a statement on Tuesday.

Lorde, who has never performed in Utah per the concert performance site Setlist.fm, burst onto the scene a little more than a decade ago with "Royals," a hit song that nabbed her both best song and best pop solo performance at the 2014 Grammy Awards. She followed that up with a well-acclaimed album, "Melodrama" in 2017.

The New Zealand artist's latest album, "Virgin," reached second on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart earlier this year.

Meanwhile, The xx are set to return to Utah for the first time in nearly a decade. The group has 5 million monthly listeners on Spotify, with plenty of hits since forming in 2005.

Turnstile, on the other hand, emerged from the hardcore and punk rock scene to produce some of the more critically acclaimed rock songs over the last few years. The Baltimore rockers scored five nominations for the 2026 Grammy Award ceremony, announced earlier this month, including best rock album for "Never Enough."

Speaking of the Grammy nominees, Paramore frontwoman Hayley Williams recently scored two Grammy Award nominations for her solo work tied to the album "Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party." It currently holds a 91 out of 100 on Metacritic, indicating that it could top some best album end-of-year lists.

Blood Orange's "Essex Honey" may also top some of those lists, with an 88 out of 100 on the review aggregate site. Artists like Modest Mouse, Alex G, Father John Misty, Lucy Dacus and Japanese Breakfast have all been featured in Salt Lake City and Ogden twilight concert series events over the years, drawing big crowds.

The full list can be found on the Kilby Block Party website. Three-day passes, starting at $249, will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

Event organizers previously announced event dates, while launching a ticket presale in October that sold out quickly. The upcoming event returns to a three-day format after the last festival stretched out events over four days. This past year's event averaged more than 25,000 attendees every day.

The 2026 event will also feature a large footprint, including the use of the Days of '47 Arena, event organizers added on Tuesday. Other stages will be repositioned to reduce "audio bleed."