Kremlin accuses Poland of 'Russophobia' after Warsaw blames railway sabotage on Russia

By Reuters | Posted - Nov. 18, 2025 at 7:38 a.m.

 
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk visits the site of a blast on railway of the Warsaw-Lublin line in Mika, Poland, Monday.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk visits the site of a blast on railway of the Warsaw-Lublin line in Mika, Poland, Monday. (KPRM, handout via Reuters )

MOSCOW — The Kremlin accused Poland on Tuesday of succumbing to Russophobia after Warsaw blamed an explosion on a railway route to Ukraine on two Ukrainian citizens whom it said were recruited by Russian intelligence.

"Russia is accused of all manifestations of the hybrid and direct war that is taking place," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a Russian state television reporter.

"In Poland, let's say, everyone is trying to run ahead of the European locomotive in this regard. And Russophobia, of course, is flourishing there."

The blast on the Warsaw-Lublin line, which connects the Polish capital to the Ukrainian border, followed a wave of arson, sabotage and cyberattacks in Poland and other European countries since the start of the war in Ukraine.

Reuters

