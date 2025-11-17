Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo leaves game vs. Cavaliers due to a left groin strain.

By The Associated Press | Posted - Nov. 17, 2025 at 6:48 p.m.

 
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives to the basket as Cleveland Cavaliers' Evan Mobley, second from right, defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Cleveland, Monday, Nov. 17, 2025.

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives to the basket as Cleveland Cavaliers' Evan Mobley, second from right, defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Cleveland, Monday, Nov. 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Phil Long)

Milwaukee Bucks All-Star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo left Monday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second quarter due to a left groin strain.

Antetokounmpo, who entered Monday tied for second in the league in scoring at 32.6 points per game, had 14 points and was 6 of 10 from the field in 13 minutes, with five rebounds and four assists. He was probable coming into the game due to left knee patellar tendinopathy.

He is 57 points from becoming the 42nd player in league history to reach 21,000 points in his career.

