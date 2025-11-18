Herriman man abused young son for not taking pills, eating his food and lifting weights, police say

HERRIMAN — A Herriman man is accused of abusing his son by hitting him when he didn't take certain pills, eat his food or complete weight-lifting exercises.

Ryan Joseph Tarver, 38, was charged Monday in 3rd District Court with two counts of aggravated child, a second-degree felony; two counts of child abuse, a class A misdemeanor; and three counts of assault and two counts of causing property damage, class B misdemeanors.

According to prosecutors, Tarver abused a woman and her 11-year-old son from about 2023 through March.

The boy told police that Tarver "forced him to take vitamins and pills, which he didn't want to do, so he lied about taking them. (He) said when Tarver found out he lied, he pushed him against a wall, grabbed him by the shoulders, lifted him, and screamed at him while shaking him. (The boy) said Tarver then threatened to kill him," according to charging documents. "(The boy) stated that when Tarver lifted him, it was by his neck with both hands."

In another incident, the boy said Tarver "punched him in the gut, causing him to 'double over,'" the charges state.

On yet another occasion, the boy told investigators that when he didn't take his pills, "Tarver grabbed a box cutter, flipped it open, and told him to 'end it now' while holding the knife in his hand. (The boy) said he believed Tarver wanted him to grab the knife from him, and he described that he felt 'extremely scared,'" according to the charges.

The boy also recounted a time that "he and Tarver were practicing a double leg take down, and Tarver slammed his face into the mat 'over and over again,' causing his nose to bleed," the charges state. "(The boy) said Tarver often forced him to eat the same meals, which led to vomiting and physical punishment if he didn't finish his food. (He) said Tarver would set a timer, and if he didn't finish his food by the time the timer went off, Tarver would hit him and spank him.

"(The boy) also explained that Tarver also forced him to weight-lift and run and described that each week Tarver makes him increase the weight, and if he can't (lift the weights), Tarver gets mad, screams at him, hits him, and takes his privileges away," the charges continued.

When his mother asked the boy about bruises on his arms, he said Tarver "'coached' him to tell her it was 'football,' but it 'really wasn't, it was just him hitting (me),'" the boy allegedly told investigators.

The mother also told investigators she was abused by Tarver while married to him, starting in 2022 when he allegedly "grabbed her by the throat and threw her against the wall," the charges state. "(She) said the final incident occurred on March 6, 2024, and Tarver shook her, then punched two holes in the wall."

The woman filed for divorce and a protective order in 2024. A second woman filed for a protective order in March, according to court records.

Child abuse resources:

Utah Domestic Violence Coalition operates a confidential statewide, 24-hour domestic abuse hotline at 1-800-897-LINK (5465). Resources are also available online: udvc.org. The statewide child abuse and neglect hotline is 1-855-323-DCFS (3237).

Help with children

The Family Support Center has 15 locations throughout the state and offers a free crisis nursery for parents who have to keep appointments or who are stressed out. They also offer counseling and family mentoring. Call 801-955-9110 or visit familysupportcenter.org/contact.php for more information.

has 15 locations throughout the state and offers a free crisis nursery for parents who have to keep appointments or who are stressed out. They also offer counseling and family mentoring. Call 801-955-9110 or visit familysupportcenter.org/contact.php for more information. Prevent Child Abuse Utah provides home visiting in Weber, Davis, and Box Elder counties. Parent Educators provide support, education, and activities for families with young children. Their statewide education team offers diverse trainings on protective factors, digital safety, bullying, and child sex trafficking. They are available for in-person or virtual trainings and offer free online courses for the community at pcautah.org.

provides home visiting in Weber, Davis, and Box Elder counties. Parent Educators provide support, education, and activities for families with young children. Their statewide education team offers diverse trainings on protective factors, digital safety, bullying, and child sex trafficking. They are available for in-person or virtual trainings and offer free online courses for the community at pcautah.org. The Office of Home Visiting works with local agencies to provide home visits to pregnant women and young families who would like to know more about being parents. Home visitors are trained and can provide information about breastfeeding, developmental milestones, toilet training, nutrition, mental health, home safety, child development, and much more. Find out more at homevisiting.utah.gov.

works with local agencies to provide home visits to pregnant women and young families who would like to know more about being parents. Home visitors are trained and can provide information about breastfeeding, developmental milestones, toilet training, nutrition, mental health, home safety, child development, and much more. Find out more at homevisiting.utah.gov. The Safe Haven law allows birth parents in Utah to safely and anonymously give up custody of their newborn child at any hospital in the state, with no legal consequences and no questions asked. The child's mother can drop off the child, or the mother can ask someone else to do it for her. The newborns should be dropped off at hospitals that are open 24 hours a day. Newborns given up in this manner will be cared for by the hospital staff, and the Utah Division of Child and Family Services will find a home for the child. For more information, visit utahsafehaven.org or call the 24-hour hotline at 866-458-0058.

Those who feel stressed out with a child, who need a break or who feel like they need counseling or training can reach out to one of the following agencies: