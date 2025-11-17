Driver gets rear-ended then arrested

SALT LAKE CITY — A 26-year-old man, who police say was hit from behind by another driver, was arrested himself on Saturday for allegedly not cooperating with the other driver and then hitting him with his car.

Saturday night, the man "was rear-ended by another driver" near 5600 West and Amelia Earhart Drive, according to a police booking affidavit.

The driver who hit him approached the man, requesting to exchange information, but the man refused and then yelled at the driver, the affidavit states. In their booking report, police refer to the driver who hit the man as "the victim."

"The victim began recording the verbal altercation. The victim went to the front of the (arrested man's) vehicle, still recording, and telling (him) they need to exchange information. While standing near the front driver's side corner of the vehicle, the (arrested man) put the vehicle into drive and struck the victim with the vehicle," according to the affidavit.

The man drove off. But the victim, who had injuries to his hand, was able to get a photo of the man's license plate and video that "showed the driver in good detail."

Police located the man and his car at his residence and found "an open container of alcohol … in the center console of the vehicle," the affidavit states.

"(The arrested man) admitted … to leaving the scene because he did not see damage on his vehicle and needed to get home because of 'classes,'" police stated in their affidavit.

The man was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of aggravated assault and failing to remain at the scene of an accident involving injury, both with road rage penalty enhancements if convicted, and having an open container of alcohol in the car.