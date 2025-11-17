West Valley woman accused of stabbing husband over alleged texts

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

WEST VALLEY CITY — A West Valley woman was arrested and is accused of stabbing and slicing her husband and hitting him with glass bottles because he was allegedly texting another woman.

Ivonne G. Hernandez Diaz, 53, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on Sunday for investigation of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault resulting in serious injury, aggravated arson, two counts of domestic violence in the presence of a child, public intoxication and property damage.

On Sunday, a homeowner called police to report a domestic violence problem. The homeowner's parents, who live in a mother-in-law suite in the basement, had been "arguing since last night," according to a police booking affidavit.

On Sunday, the man's children "advised him that they were still arguing and could hear grandpa calling out for help," the affidavit states.

When the homeowner went to check on his parents and try to get them to open their door, "(he)could hear his dad weakly asking for help," according to the affidavit.

Police were called, and when the officers arrived, they knocked on the couple's door for several minutes, but there was no answer.

"Eventually (Hernandez) came to the door very timid and scared, as she opened the door I noticed glass all around her feet, as it continued to open, I then noticed blood mixed with water and other fluids all over the apartment," the arresting officer wrote in the affidavit. "I then entered the residence to find a male weak and asking for help. I observed several severe lacerations and stab wounds on his arms and torso."

When asked what had happened, the grandfather "weakly told me that his wife had found some messages of him talking to another woman while they were intoxicated, and she began to throw and smash bottles of liquor on him. Eventually, she grabbed a knife and began to slice/stab him," the affidavit states.

The man said Hernandez wouldn't allow him to leave the apartment. Police also found a pile of clothes near their closet "that had been obviously lit on fire and then dosed with some kind of liquid to be put out," according to the affidavit.