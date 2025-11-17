UK Twitter hacker who breached Obama's account ordered to repay $5.4 million in Bitcoin

By Sam Tabahriti, Reuters | Posted - Nov. 17, 2025 at 10:13 a.m.

 
British citizen Joseph James O'Connor is lead by Spanish police officers as he leaves a court after being arrested, and later convicted, with the July 2020 Twitter hack in Estepona, Spain, July 22, 2021. A court ordered him to repay $5.4 million in Bitcoin.

British citizen Joseph James O'Connor is lead by Spanish police officers as he leaves a court after being arrested, and later convicted, with the July 2020 Twitter hack in Estepona, Spain, July 22, 2021. A court ordered him to repay $5.4 million in Bitcoin. (Jon Nazca, Reuters)

2 photos
Save Story

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

LONDON — A man convicted over a 2020 Twitter hack that compromised accounts of high-profile figures, including former President Barack Obama, has been ordered to repay $5.4 million worth of Bitcoin, British prosecutors said on Monday.

Joseph James O'Connor, 26, pleaded guilty in the United States to charges including computer intrusion, wire fraud and extortion, and was sentenced to five years in prison in 2023.

He was arrested in Spain in 2021 and extradited after the country's High Court ruled the U.S. was best placed to prosecute because the evidence and victims were there.

Britain's Crown Prosecution Service on Monday said it had obtained a civil recovery order to seize 42 Bitcoin and other crypto assets linked to the scam, which involved using hijacked accounts to solicit digital currency and threaten celebrities.

"We were able to use the full force of the powers available to us to ensure that even when someone is not convicted in the UK, we are still able to ensure they do not benefit from their criminality," prosecutor Adrian Foster said in a statement.

The order, made last week, follows a property freezing order secured during extradition proceedings. The assets will be liquidated by a court-appointed trustee, prosecutors said.

The July 2020 attack compromised accounts of then-Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, former President Obama, and others, including Bill Gates, Warren Buffett and Kim Kardashian, prompting Twitter, now called X, to temporarily restrict verified accounts.

Photos

Most recent Police & Courts stories

Related topics

BusinessPoliticsU.S.Police & Courts
Sam Tabahriti

    STAY IN THE KNOW

    Get informative articles and interesting stories delivered to your inbox weekly. Subscribe to the KSL.com Trending 5.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
    Newsletter Signup

    KSL Weather Forecast

    KSL Weather Forecast
    Play button
    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2025 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  