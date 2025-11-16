Locals in the NFL: Kyle Van Noy helps 'welcome' Browns rookie Shedeur Sanders to NFL

AROUND THE SHIELD — Shedeur Sanders received a less-than-warm reception to the NFL when the Cleveland Browns rookie took his first live-action NFL regular-season snaps Sunday afternoon.

One of those messages came from Kyle Van Noy.

The former BYU linebacker had a tackle, two quarterback hits and a seven-yard sack in Baltimore's 23-17 win over the Browns, one that was noted for the regular-season debut of the son of former two-time Super Bowl champion and eight-time Pro Bowler Deion Sanders.

The younger Sanders entered with 12:43 left in the third quarter as Cleveland announced that starter Dillon Gabriel was being evaluated for a concussion.

By the end of the quarter, Gabriel was ruled out — and Sanders was having a rough outing.

The former Jackson State and Colorado quarterback completed just 4-of-16 passes for 47 yards and an interception, totaling a quarterback rating of 13.5 in his debut.

Van Noy may have been directly responsible for the interception, when the 34-year-old former BYU star bulrushes the backfield on third-and-10 at the Browns 17, hammering the young quarterback as he was releasing the ball.

Shedeur Sanders is picked off by Nate Wiggins!



BALvsCLE on CBS/Paramount+https://t.co/HkKw7uXVntpic.twitter.com/FPx0N4hLB9 — NFL (@NFL) November 16, 2025

The off-target throw sputtered in the air, and Nate Wiggins intercepted the pass around the 30 before a 14-yard return.

"I don't think I played good at all," Sanders bluntly said after the game, per the Associated Press. "They gave me an opportunity. I didn't do up to my expectations to get us a win. I have to take it on the chin."

Sanders also scrambled three times for 16 yards, making the third-highest rushing total for a Cleveland squad that totaled just 187 yards on offense.

Earlier in the second quarter, Van Noy got to the quarterback and brought down Gabriel for his second sack of the season — a 7-yard drop on second-and-11 at the Cleveland 40.

"The pass rush was incredible, especially in the second half," Ravens coach John Harbaugh told reporters after the game. "We didn't give them a chance to breathe."

The 6-foot-3, 225-pound linebacker has become something of a pass-rush specialist since joining the Ravens three years ago, totaling 23.5 sacks in 38 games since arriving in Baltimore.

Baltimore is 5-5 and a game behind Pittsburgh for first in the AFC North. The Ravens have one game remaining against the New York Jets (2-9), while the Steelers close the season next week with Chicago (7-3) — with starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers' status in doubt after a left wrist injury in a 34-12 win over the Bengals.

SACK!!! @KVN_03 gets to the QB!



Tune in on CBS. pic.twitter.com/MOoKWuT1BF — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 16, 2025

Here's a look at how other former Utah high school and college football stars performed in the penultimate week of the NFL's 2025 regular season.

Monday Night Football

Dallas vs. Las Vegas

Cowboys (3-5-1)

No locals on the active roster

Raiders (2-7)

Leki Fotu, DT, Utah/Herriman High

Jackson Powers-Johnson, OL, Corner Canyon High (via Oregon)

Sunday Night Football

Philadelphia 16, Detroit 9

Eagles (8-2)

Cameron Latu, TE, Olympus High (via Alabama): Reserve tight end made one tackle on special teams

Lions (6-4)

Penei Sewell, OT, Desert Hills High (via Oregon) : Started at right tackle

: Started at right tackle Sione Vaki, RB, Utah: Reserve running back also played on special teams

Penei Sewell was given a small child after the game tonight. pic.twitter.com/cwJUthpVY0 — Fitz🍀 (@CheapSeats411) November 17, 2025

Sunday afternoon

Miami 16, Washington 13

Dolphins (4-7)

Zach Wilson, QB, BYU/Corner Canyon High: Active, but did not play

Commanders (3-8)

Bobby Wagner, LB, Utah State : Starting linebacker totaled team-high eight tackles and a pass defended

: Starting linebacker totaled team-high eight tackles and a pass defended Matt Gay, K, Utah/UVU/Orem High: Kicked field goals of 26 and 30 yards with one PAT

Bobby Wagner, who is one tackle away from joining London Fletcher as the only players to have at least 100 tackles in 14 consecutive seasons. pic.twitter.com/FuOK7MnxCG — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 16, 2025

Carolina 30, Atlanta 27

Panthers (6-5)

No locals on the active roster

Falcons (3-7)

Tyler Allgeier, RB, BYU : Reserve running back ran three times for 10 yards, including a 1-yard touchdown, and caught two passes for 6 yards

: Reserve running back ran three times for 10 yards, including a 1-yard touchdown, and caught two passes for 6 yards Kaden Elliss, LB, Judge Memorial (via Idaho): Starting linebacker totaled five tackles, a sack and a quarterback hit

Buffalo 44, Tampa Bay 32

Bills (7-3)

Cole Bishop, S, Utah : Starting safety had six tackles and an interception

: Starting safety had six tackles and an interception Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah : Inactive for Week 11

: Inactive for Week 11 Mitch Wishnowsky, P, Utah : Punted twice for 83 yards (41.5 yards per punt) with one punt downed inside the 20

: Punted twice for 83 yards (41.5 yards per punt) with one punt downed inside the 20 Taron Johnson, CB, Weber State : Reserve nickel made six tackles

: Reserve nickel made six tackles Jackson Hawes, TE, Highland High (via Georgia Tech/Yale): Reserve tight end also played on special teams

Buccaneers (6-4)

No locals on the active roster

3 INT of the year for Cole Bishop! 😤



📺 CBS

pic.twitter.com/mmwTAWSySY — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) November 16, 2025

Jacksonville 35, Los Angeles 6

Jaguars (6-4)

Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah : Starting linebacker made two tackles and a tackle for loss

: Starting linebacker made two tackles and a tackle for loss Tim Patrick, WR, Utah: Starting receiver caught three passes for 20 yards including a fourth-quarter touchdown, and had a tackle on an interception return

Chargers (7-4)

Andre James, OC, Herriman High (via UCLA): Reserve lineman also played on special teams

Chicago 19, Minnesota 17

Bears (7-3)

Noah Sewell, LB, Orem High (via Oregon): Starting linebacker posted team-high 10 tackles

Vikings (4-6)

Tyler Batty, LB, BYU/Payson High: Reserve linebacker also played on special teams

Green Bay 27, New York 20

Packers (6-3-1)

Jordan Love, QB, Utah State : Starting quarterback completed 13-of-24 passes for 174 yards and two touchdowns with two sacks taken and two runs for 7 yards and a fumble recovery

: Starting quarterback completed 13-of-24 passes for 174 yards and two touchdowns with two sacks taken and two runs for 7 yards and a fumble recovery Zayne Anderson, S, BYU/Stansbury High : Reserve safety made one tackle on special teams

: Reserve safety made one tackle on special teams Chris Brooks, RB, BYU: Reserve running back had an 8-yard run on offense, and one tackle on special teams

Giants (2-9)

Jaxson Dart, QB, Corner Canyon/Roy High (via Ole Miss): Inactive for Week 11

CHRISTIAN WATSON ARE YOU SERIOUS!!!!



📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/neLjeU1zvJ — Green Bay Packers (@packers) November 16, 2025

Pittsburgh 34, Cincinnati 12

Steelers (6-4)

Jaylen Warren, RB, Utah State/Snow/East High (via Oklahoma State): Starting tailback ran for team-high 62 yards on 10 carries, caught two passes for 5 yards

Bengals (3-7)

Ryan Rehkow, P, BYU: Punted three times for 171 yards (57.0 yards per punt) with one touchback and one punt downed inside the 20

Houston 16, Tennessee 13

Texans (5-5)

Dalton Schultz, TE, Bingham High (via Stanford): Reserve tight end was second on team with six catches for 51 yards

Titans (1-9)

Cody Barton, LB, Utah/Brighton High: Starting linebacker made five tackles with a sack and a quarterback hit

Ball don't lie!



Turnover on downs following the sack from Cody Barton



📺: #HOUvsTEN on @NFLonFOX & NFL+ pic.twitter.com/Y05tE5qpMc — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) November 16, 2025

San Francisco 41, Arizona 22

49ers (7-4)

No locals on the active roster

Cardinals (3-7)

Kedon Slovis, QB, BYU : Active, but did not play

: Active, but did not play Simi Fehoko, WR, Brighton High (via Stanford): Placed on injured reserve (arm)

Los Angeles 21, Seattle 19

Rams (8-2)

Puka Nacua, WR, BYU/Orem High: Starting receiver caught team-high seven passes for 75 yards, ran twice for 18 yards with a fumble

Seahawks (7-3)

Connor O'Toole, LB, Utah : Inactive for Week 11

: Inactive for Week 11 Rashid Shaheed, WR/RS, Weber State: Reserve receiver caught two passes for 27 yards, ran once for two yards, and returned two punts for 20 yards (20.0 yards per punt) with two fair catches

Rashid Shaheed making plays for his new team



SEAvsLAR on FOX/FOX Onehttps://t.co/HkKw7uXVntpic.twitter.com/39eE0G3py9 — NFL (@NFL) November 16, 2025

Baltimore 23, Cleveland 16

Ravens (5-5)

Kyle Van Noy, LB, BYU : Starting linebacker had a tackle, a 7-yard sack and two quarterback hits that led to an interception

: Starting linebacker had a tackle, a 7-yard sack and two quarterback hits that led to an interception Tyler Huntley, QB, Utah : Active, but did not play

: Active, but did not play Alohi Gilman, S, Orem High (via Notre Dame): Starting safety made four tackles

Browns (2-8)

Mohamoud Diabate, LB, Utah: Reserve linebacker also played on special teams

Denver 22, Kansas City 19

Broncos (9-2)

Garett Bolles, OT, Utah/Snow/Westlake : Started at left tackle

: Started at left tackle Jonah Elliss, Utah : Inactive for Week 11

: Inactive for Week 11 Karene Reid, LB, Utah/Timpview High: Placed on injured reserve (hamstring)

Chiefs (5-5)

Kingsley Suamataia, OG, BYU/Orem High : Started at left guard, flagged for one penalty

: Started at left guard, flagged for one penalty Jalen Royals, WR, Utah State : Inactive for Week 11

: Inactive for Week 11 Jeffrey Bassa, LB, Kearns High (via Oregon): Reserve linebacker also played on special teams

Patriots NT Khyiris Tonga "impressive" as a three-way playerhttps://t.co/FyRZPg9MfGpic.twitter.com/TlxuJLEB1D — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) November 12, 2025

Thursday Night Football

New England 27, New York 14

Patriots (9-2)

Khyiris Tonga, DT, BYU/Granger High: Starting defensive lineman had one tackle, a tackle for loss and a pass defended in 37 defensive and special-teams snaps; and played one snap at fullback on offense

Jets (2-8)