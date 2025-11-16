Falcons QB Michael Penix injures knee against Panthers and replaced by Kirk Cousins

Estimated read time: 3-4 minutes

ATLANTA — Michael Penix Jr. was enjoying a nice bounce-back performance Sunday from his uneven play in the Atlanta Falcons' previous game.

But the quarterback aggravated a bone bruise on his left knee early in the third quarter of the Falcons' 30-27 overtime loss to the Carolina Panthers and did not return. The Falcons, who have lost five straight, were leading 21-16 at the time of Penix's injury.

Falcons coach Raheem Morris did not have an update on Penix's status immediately after the game.

Kirk Cousins came in for the Falcons, as he did earlier this season when Penix missed a game against the Dolphins, and he struggled again. Cousins finished 6 of 14 for 84 yards and didn't lead the Falcons into the end zone in five possessions.

"I would like to see him go out and get a win today," Morris said of Cousins. "You know, he played some good ball, did some good things, but you know, you've got to go get a win. You know, it never feels good when you don't win the football game."

Penix was 13 of 16 for 175 yards in just over two quarters, a far cry from his numbers against the Colts in Germany, when he was 12 for 28 for 177 yards in what turned out to be another overtime loss for Atlanta.

On the Falcons' opening possession of the third quarter, Penix was hit by Panthers safety Tre'von Moehrig just after he released the ball on third down and the ball fell incomplete. He started to walk off the field, then sat down and waited for the athletic training staff. Penix walked to the sideline under his own power and was examined in the injury tent.

When he came out of the tent, he sat down on the bench while Cousins talked with Falcons quarterbacks coach D.J. Williams.

"Your heart starts beating a little faster," Cousins said.

The Falcons were able to kick two field goals on the five possessions with Cousins after scoring three touchdowns in the five possessions with Penix.

"It affects your play, your play calling, for sure, when you change quarterbacks," Morris said. "So you got to do what that quarterback does well."

Cousins took a deep shot in single coverage to top receiver Drake London with 26 seconds remaining and the Falcons trailing 27-24. The pass fell incomplete, and Cousins said that will be one play that will be looked at in the film sessions.

"It might have been good, but we have to figure out how to make it great," Cousins said. "Do I need more air? Do I back-shoulder? I'll talk to Drake and the coaches. We're trying to make a play and win the game right there."

Morris said if Cousins is the starter against the New Orleans Saints next week, he will have input on the offensive game plan. Cousins, who's on the books for $40 million this season in the first of a four-year contract, is 32 of 52 (61.5%) for 286 yards with no TDs and no INTs coming off the bench this season.

"We'll go find out what Kirk does well this week," Morris said. "And so, you know, (offensive coordinator) Zac (Robinson) and those guys will work together, depending on what happens with with Michael, and we'll be to figure those things out when we get closer to practice on Wednesday."

