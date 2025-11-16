Bills coach McDermott said WR Coleman was inactive against Bucs for being late to a team meeting

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Keon Coleman is in the Bills' doghouse again.

The second-year wide receiver was a healthy inactive for the first time in his career after showing up late to a team meeting, coach Sean McDermott said following Buffalo's 44-32 win over Tampa Bay on Sunday.

It's the second time McDermott has sent a message to Coleman this season after he was benched for the first series in a 23-20 loss to New England in Week 5 after also being late for a meeting.

"Yeah, it is disappointing, but I still believe in the young man," McDermott said. "I believe he will learn from it. He takes it seriously and he will move forward in a way of growing from this and that's the whole goal."

The coach noted Coleman's infraction came late in the week, meaning coordinator Joe Brady had to adjust his game plan to account for the player's absence.

Coleman also faced discipline in Week 3 of his rookie season last year, when he watched the entire first quarter of a 47-10 win over Jacksonville from the sideline.

The latest benching coincides with the team attempting to spark an inconsistent passing game by elevating Gabe Davis from the practice squad and signing Mecole Hardman to the active roster. The Bills (7-3) also welcomed back receiver Joshua Palmer, who returned after missing three games with an ankle injury.

Against Tampa Bay, Josh Allen's three touchdown passes each went for 25 yards or longer and the quarterback finished with 317 yards passing, while also scoring on three TD runs.

Coleman was Buffalo's top pick in the 2024 draft as the first selection of the second round. His benching comes at a time when his play has been called into question.

Though he scored a touchdown in a 30-13 loss at Miami last weekend, he caught only three of eight passes thrown in his direction.

Coleman's overall production has severely dipped. Since catching eight passes for 112 yards and a TD in a season-opening win over Baltimore, Coleman has combined for 24 catches for 218 yards and two scores.

McDermott addressed Coleman's effort level on Monday, though he never indicated the receiver's playing time was in jeopardy.

"There are times like any player where it needs to be, and there are times when it's not," McDermott said. "We have to address it to get it hopefully where it needs to be."

