4 law enforcement officers shot in rural Kansas

By Jack Dura and John Hanna, Associated Press | Posted - Nov. 15, 2025 at 4:42 p.m.

 
A crime scene truck parked in front of the home where a domestic violence incident resulted in multiple casualties, Saturday, in Carbondale, Kan. Four law enforcement officers were shot in the incident.

A crime scene truck parked in front of the home where a domestic violence incident resulted in multiple casualties, Saturday, in Carbondale, Kan. Four law enforcement officers were shot in the incident. (Kansas Bureau of Investigation via AP)

4 photos
Save Story

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

CARBONDALE, Kan. — Four law enforcement officers were shot Saturday while responding to a residence in a rural area south of Topeka, Kansas.

The shooting was around 10:30 a.m. Three Osage County sheriff's deputies and one Kansas Highway Patrol trooper were shot, Kansas Bureau of Investigation spokesperson Melissa Underwood said.

Their conditions are "still very fluid," Underwood said.

A male suspect died from gunshot wounds, leaders from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and state highway patrol said. One other male was injured and taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.

Deputies and troopers were responding to a domestic violence incident north of Carbondale. They were on scene for several minutes when gunfire erupted, authorities said.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded immediately to the call of the shooting..

The area of the shooting is a rural region close to U.S. 75. There is no active threat to the public, Underwood said.

Photos

Most recent Police & Courts stories

Related topics

U.S.Police & Courts
Jack Dura and John Hanna
    KSL.com Beyond Series
    KSL.com Beyond Business

    KSL Weather Forecast

    KSL Weather Forecast
    Play button
    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2025 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  