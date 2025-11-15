AP Top 25 poll preview: Georgia-Texas is the top game but keep an eye on No. 16 Miami vs. NC State

Estimated read time: 4-5 minutes

The top three teams in The Associated Press poll — Ohio State, Indiana and Texas A&M — are prohibitive favorites in their games Saturday, and most of the attention will be on No. 10 Texas' game at No. 5 Georgia and a couple other Top 25 matchups.

Not to be overlooked, though, is the situation in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

The big change in this week's College Football Playoff rankings was the selection committee's decision to move Miami ahead of Georgia Tech.

The Yellow Jackets are No. 14 in this week's AP poll and the Hurricanes are No. 16.

Miami is 15th and Georgia Tech is 16th in the CFP rankings, with the committee giving the nod to Miami because of its season-opening win over Notre Dame.

The gap between Georgia Tech and Miami in the AP poll is 105 points. It will be interesting to see if AP voters follow the selection committee's lead and re-evaluate those two teams, contingent on Saturday's results. The Yellow Jackets are 16.5-point road favorites against the ACC's last-place team, Boston College, according to BetMGM Sportsbook. Miami is a 15.5-point home favorite against North Carolina State.

No. 10 Texas (7-2, 4-1 SEC, No. 10 CFP) at No. 5 Georgia (8-1, 6-1, No. 5)

Georgia swept the Longhorns in the regular season and SEC championship game last year, and another win here would effectively end Texas' slim hopes of returning to the title game and CFP. The Bulldogs have won five in a row since their three-point home loss to Alabama, and even if they lose to Texas, they can still make the CFP. BetMGM Sportsbook: Georgia by 6 1/2.

No. 9 Notre Dame (7-2, No. 9 CFP) at No. 23 Pittsburgh (7-2, No. 22)

Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi raised eyebrows this week with his comment about not caring if Notre Dame hangs 100 points on the Panthers in this nonconference game as long as they win the following two games against Georgia Tech and Miami. He's right. If Pitt makes the playoff, it's only path is through the ACC championship game. BetMGM Sportsbook: Notre Dame by 12 1/2.

No. 11 Oklahoma (7-2, 3-2 SEC, No. 11 CFP) at No. 4 Alabama (8-1, 6-0, No. 4)

This is a grudge match for the Crimson Tide, whose playoff hopes ended last year with a November loss in Norman. If the Tide gets past the Sooners and takes care of business against Eastern Illinois of the FCS and Auburn in the Iron Bowl, they will have run the table since that season-opening loss to Florida State. BetMGM Sportsbook: Alabama by 6.

No. 18 Michigan (7-2, 5-1 Big Ten, No. 18 CFP) vs. Northwestern (5-4, 3-3)

Any football game played at Wrigley Field merits attention, right? The Wolverines must win this game and next week at Maryland to have a chance to make the home showdown with top-ranked Ohio State for a spot in Indianapolis on Dec. 6. Northwestern is a win away from bowl eligibility. BetMGM Sportsbook: Michigan by 11 1/2.

No. 20 Virginia (8-2, 5-1) at Duke (5-4, 4-1)

The Cavaliers slipped up against Wake Forest last week and must win out and get help from other teams to reach the ACC title game. Duke, if it wins out, is well-positioned for a spot in the game based on tiebreakers. Virginia QB Chandler Morris, who was in concussion protocol after getting knocked out of last week's game, could play against the Blue Devils, according to media reports. BetMGM Sportsbook: Duke by 4 1/2.

Florida Atlantic (4-5, 3-3) at Tulane (7-2, 4-1)

Tulane is still alive in the American Conference thanks to its win at Memphis last week. Jake Retzlaff threw for 332 yards and three touchdowns against the Tigers and could do as much, or more, damage against the Owls' soft defense. BetMGM Sportsbook: Tulane by 17 1/2.

Iowa (6-3, 4-2) at No. 17 Southern California (7-2, 5-1, No. 17 CFP)

The Hawkeyes almost certainly will be in the Top 25 for the first time since early last season if they bounce back from their narrow loss to Oregon to beat the Trojans. USC is churning out 500 yards per game, but Iowa has one of the nation's top defenses. BetMGM Sportsbook: USC by 6 1/2.

