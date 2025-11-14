Schaefer scores in OT to give Islanders 3-2 win over Mammoth for 4th straight victory

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Matthew Schaefer scored on a slap shot 2:08 into overtime and the New York Islanders beat the Utah Mammoth 3-2 on Friday night for their third straight extra-time victory.

Jonathon Drouin and Emil Heineman also scored for the Islanders (10-6-2) in their fourth straight win, and Tony DeAngelo had two assists. David Rittich stopped 27 shots — including all 16 after the first period.

Schaefer, the 18-year-old defenseman selected No. 1 overall in this year's NHL draft, has 15 points — most among NHL rookies.

Dylan Guenther and JJ Peterka scored for the Mammoth in the Utah franchise's 100th game. Karel Vejmelka had 18 saves.

The Mammoth are the best in the NHL in limiting shots on goal and they outshot the Islanders 29-21 as they dropped to 5-1-1 at home.

New York tied it 2-2 with 6:16 remaining when the puck went off Jonathon Drouin's skate and was touched by Utah defenseman Nate Schmidt's stick as it passed over the goal line. The goal was initially disallowed but reversed after video review.

Heineman opened the scoring 7:13 into the first period — the second straight contest he notched the first goal of the game.

Peterka tied it with just under 7 minutes remaining in the first with his sixth of the season.

The Mammoth ended their seven-game power-play goal drought when Guenther's slap shot went over Rittich's shoulder during a 5-on-3 with 1:25 left in the opening period to take a 2-1 lead. That marked the first time this season the Islanders gave up a goal with a two-man disadvantage.

The Islanders beat Las Vegas in overtime Thursday and was in the second half or a back-to-back but matched the Mammoth's energy with rugged defense and deft power-play kills, squelching five of six opportunities.

Up next

Islanders: At Colorado on Sunday for the fifth game of their road trip.

Mammoth: At Anaheim on Monday.