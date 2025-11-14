Kai Trump follows opening 83 with 75 to finish distant last in LPGA Tour debut

By The Associated Press | Posted - Nov. 14, 2025 at 5:30 p.m.

 
Kai Trump, granddaughter of President Donald Trump, hits on the 17th hole during the first round of The Annika LPGA golf tournament Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025, in Belleair, Fla.

Kai Trump, granddaughter of President Donald Trump, hits on the 17th hole during the first round of The Annika LPGA golf tournament Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025, in Belleair, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

5 photos
Save Story

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

BELLEAIR, Fla. — Kai Trump improved her score by eight strokes Friday in the second round of The Annika, following a 13-under 83 with a 75.

President Donald Trump's granddaughter still finished last in the 108-player field at Pelican Golf Club, six strokes behind the nearest competitor.

"For the first day I was definitely really nervous," she said. "I think the nerves just got to me. When I went out there today I felt very calm and peaceful to be honest with you. That's why I played better."

In breezy conditions Friday morning, the high school senior had four birdies, four bogeys, a double bogey and a triple bogey. On Thursday afternoon, she bogeyed the first four and finished the birdie-less round with nine bogeys and two double bogeys.

The University of Miami recruit played on a sponsor exemption. She's the daughter of Donald Trump Jr.

"I did everything I could possibly have done for this tournament, so I think if you prepare right the nerves can — I mean, they're always going to be there, right? They can be a little softened."

Linn Grant and Grace Kim were tied for the lead at 9 under.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

Photos

Most recent Golf stories

Related topics

GolfNational Sports
The Associated Press

    SPORTS NEWS STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
    Newsletter Signup

    KSL Weather Forecast

    KSL Weather Forecast
    Play button
    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2025 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  