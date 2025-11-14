Driver in fatal Riverton crash with e-bike charged with manslaughter

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

RIVERTON — A Salt Lake man is facing a criminal charge in connection with a fatal crash involving an e-bike rider in August.

Christian Harrison Beckner, 45, was charged Friday in 3rd District Court with manslaughter, a second-degree felony, plus running a red light and speeding, infractions.

On Aug. 14, Riverton police responded to a crash at 12600 South and 1300 West.

"Upon arrival, officers observed medical providing lifesaving aid to Owen Thomsen, 21, the rider of the e-bike. Thomsen was transported to a local hospital in critical condition," according to charging documents. Thomsen died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

A witness told police that a Toyota Rav4, driven by Beckner, was "hauling (expletive)" on westbound 12600 South "when he ran the red light and hit Thomsen on his e-bike. Officers spoke with Beckner who admitted to 'trying to catch a late red,'" the charges state. "Security footage from a nearby gas station confirmed that Thomsen's pedestrian crossing light was on when he entered the crosswalk."

Investigators determined the crash happened four seconds after the light for westbound traffic had turned red, according to the charges. Beckner had been traveling 72 mph on the 50 mph road and 62 mph at the time of impact, prosecutors say.

According to his obituary, Thomsen was on his way to work when he was hit.

"He was always happiest when he was covered head to toe in dirt. He excelled in sports, especially football, where he proudly played quarterback for Bingham Youth Football. A devoted BYU football fan, Owen loved cheering on his Cougars at both home and away games," the obit states.

Thomsen's family also noted that he and his girlfriend were previously in a "devastating motorcycle accident caused by a careless driver" when he was 19.

"Both nearly lost their lives and spent weeks in the hospital. Owen lost his leg, but with incredible courage and determination, he returned to the life he loved without a single complaint — an example of strength and resilience to everyone who knew him.

"As parents, we could not be more proud of the man Owen became. He faced life's challenges with courage and grace, brought joy and laughter to all who knew him, and filled our home with a special love and energy from the day he was born. He was kind, loyal, responsible, and honest — a son we cherished every day of his nearly 22 years," the obituary says.