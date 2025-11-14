11-year-old injured after being hit by school bus in southern Utah

HURRICANE, Washington County — A child was hospitalized after being struck by a school bus Friday morning in Hurricane, police said.

Officers responded around 11:30 a.m. to a report of an auto-pedestrian accident in the area of 700 West and 1000 South, according to the Hurricane City Police Department. Witnesses told police the 11-year-old may have run into the road before being hit.

"Initial reports from on-scene witnesses indicate that an 11-year-old Hurricane intermediate student ran across the roadway and was struck by a Washington County School District bus traveling north on 700 West," police said in a news release.

Medics from the Hurricane Valley Fire District arrived and rendered care to the child, who police said was taken to a hospital with a possible head injury.

The school bus involved in the crash had students on board, but police said none of them, nor the driver, were injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

This story may be updated.