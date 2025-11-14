11-year-old injured after being hit by school bus in southern Utah

By Curtis Booker, KSL.com | Posted - Nov. 14, 2025 at 2:32 p.m.

 
A student in Hurricane sustained injuries after being hit a bus on Friday

A student in Hurricane sustained injuries after being hit a bus on Friday (Real Window Creative, Shutterstock)

Save Story

HURRICANE, Washington County — A child was hospitalized after being struck by a school bus Friday morning in Hurricane, police said.

Officers responded around 11:30 a.m. to a report of an auto-pedestrian accident in the area of 700 West and 1000 South, according to the Hurricane City Police Department. Witnesses told police the 11-year-old may have run into the road before being hit.

"Initial reports from on-scene witnesses indicate that an 11-year-old Hurricane intermediate student ran across the roadway and was struck by a Washington County School District bus traveling north on 700 West," police said in a news release.

Medics from the Hurricane Valley Fire District arrived and rendered care to the child, who police said was taken to a hospital with a possible head injury.

The school bus involved in the crash had students on board, but police said none of them, nor the driver, were injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

This story may be updated.

Most recent Police & Courts stories

Related topics

UtahSouthern UtahPolice & Courts
Curtis Booker is a reporter for KSL.com.
KSL.com Beyond Business
KSL.com Beyond Series

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2025 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  