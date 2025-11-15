How Salt Lake City's winter market ended up selling food underneath a large airplane

Estimated read time: 3-4 minutes

SALT LAKE CITY — Organizers of Utah's largest farmers market found themselves in a dilemma as they planned for its annual winter market.

The Salt Lake City Downtown Farmers Market has moved its winter market around a few times since it debuted over a decade ago, but the space it had most recently leased out at the Gateway mall had become unavailable, and its other previous home — the Rio Grande Depot — remains closed for long-term renovations.

However, Salt Lake City had a space opening up just on the cusp of downtown in what was previously the Leonardo. Museum officials announced in September that they would not reopen, leaving the space at 209 E. 500 South vacant with just enough space to hold the market this winter.

"I once had a Gen Z bartender (tell me we're) like the Spirit Halloween of farmers markets," said Carly Gillespie, director of Urban Food Connections of Utah, the organization that helps run the market, with a laugh, referencing the seasonal store with a reputation for opening in recently vacated buildings.

She and other event organizers see new opportunities in what figures to be the most unique market location, perhaps in the nation. While there's no quantifiable way to know, Salt Lake City's winter market, which opened for business on Saturday, is probably the only location where vendors are literally set up underneath a C-131 military transport plane.

The new location also lends itself to offering food trucks like the summer market, which wasn't available before. The new venue also offers shelter and heat, while remaining close to parking and transit opportunities, Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall noted.

The market generates $11 million in business for vendors from 16 counties every year, according to the Salt Lake City Downtown Alliance. And moving to the Leonardo keeps it close enough to the downtown perimeters that it should still make it easy for customers to support other local businesses downtown, added Dee Brewer, the organization's director.

"We know from experience that our weekly market will drive shoppers to other local businesses," he said, pointing to Ken Sanders Rare Books, which is also set up in the building, and other businesses just a few blocks away.

People purchase bread from Volker's Bakery at the Downtown Farmers Winter Market at the old Leonardo building in Salt Lake City on Saturday. (Photo: Carter Williams, KSL.com)

Teams spent the last few weeks getting the building ready for Saturday's event, and organizers and vendors alike are curious to see how the market handles its new home.

David Gillette, owner of Heat Street, a hot sauce company that launched in 2023, points out that the layout is a little more constrained than in other markets. The tighter space requires some venturing around the building, but he believes there's enough unique features — like the plane and other old museum pieces — that make it worth exploring.

"I think it's really novel getting to walk through this building. It has so much historic significance that I think it's going to be a really cool experience," he told KSL.com.

Event organizers also plan to make adjustments based on feedback. It may alter the setup based on what does and doesn't work, Gillespie said. She adds that some elements, like the plane, are a one-year thing. The C-131 was recently purchased, but its new owner agreed to wait to receive the plane until after the last market day on April 18, 2026, because of how long it will take to move the aircraft.

She says the Leonardo could remain the winter market home until the Downtown Alliance and Urban Food Connections of Utah can construct a permanent market home at Pioneer Park, a project they announced earlier this year.

Saturday's market also featured a one-off deal for Utah Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program customers, offering $10 to be used at the market, tied to a statewide program that offers extra funds when cards are used on market produce.

The Urban Food Connections of Utah gathered the money for the benefit amid SNAP uncertainties during the government shutdown, Gillespie said. The shutdown ended, and SNAP benefits were restored before any discussions to expand the benefit beyond Saturday.