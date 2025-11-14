Kennard Davis Jr. of No. 7 BYU arrested on suspicion of DUI

By The Associated Press | Posted - Nov. 14, 2025 at 10:30 a.m.

 
BYU forward Kennard Davis Jr. drives to the basket guarded by Holy Cross guard Joe Nugent (30) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, in Provo, Utah.

BYU forward Kennard Davis Jr. drives to the basket guarded by Holy Cross guard Joe Nugent (30) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/Tyler Tate)

PROVO, Utah — BYU starting guard Kennard Davis Jr. was arrested on suspicion of DUI following a crash on Thursday.

A Provo police department release said Davis suffered minor injuries and was charged with driving under the influence after being taken to the police station.

BYU issued a statement saying the school was aware of the allegations and looking into the situation.

It was unclear if Davis traveled with the seventh-ranked Cougars to play No. 3 UConn in Boston on Saturday or if the alleged offense would impact his standing on the team. BYU's honor code requires all students to abstain from alcohol, tobacco, tea, coffee, vaping, marijuana and substance abuse.

A 6-foot-6 junior from St. Louis, Davis is averaging 9.0 points per game, but he didn't play against Delaware on Tuesday due to a leg injury. He previously played two seasons at Southern Illinois.

The Associated Press

