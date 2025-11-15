Man wanted in South Salt Lake shooting arrested following standoff in Magna

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

SOUTH SALT LAKE — A man wanted in connection with a South Salt Lake shooting was arrested Thursday night following a standoff in Magna.

David Omar Colorado, 36, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of aggravated assault, six counts of illegal discharge of a firearm, drug possession and possession of a weapon by a restricted person.

On Nov. 7, a man went to the South Salt Lake Police Department to report he was the victim of a shooting that occurred hours earlier at 2264 S. 900 West.

The man claimed the incident began when he tried to talk to a woman near 1700 South and 900 West about 1:15 a.m. who did not want to talk to him, according to a police booking affidavit. The man says he later saw the woman speaking to another man in an SUV "and felt uneasy" so he decided to drive off.

As the man approached the I-80 overpass on 900 West, he noticed the SUV was following him. A short time later, shots were fired at him, the affidavit states.

"This was proven by the six gunshot entries in the passenger side of the vehicle — one of which hit the driver's headrest, missing (the victim's) head by approximately 2 inches," police said in the arrest report.

Detectives were able to identify Colorado as the driver of the SUV and tracked the vehicle to a South Salt Lake residence.

On Thursday, a SWAT team was helping South Salt Lake police monitor Colorado's movements in Riverton. They followed him as he got into a car and a traffic stop was initiated near 3500 South and 8400 West. Colorado refused to get out of the vehicle and the Unified Police Department's SWAT team surrounded the car, according to police.

At some point, Colorado was removed from the vehicle and taken into custody. When questioned by investigators, he claimed he was "protecting" the woman the victim attempted to talk to, the affidavit says.

"During the search of David's residence and during his apprehension, various types of controlled substances were found in the room he uses while at his parents' house," including meth, according to the affidavit, which also notes that he has a prior drug-related conviction.

"David has shown a tendency to evade police when he is being confronted by law enforcement, fleeing from multiple agencies across the county and showing his tendency to be in possession of firearms. David bounces from residence to residence and does not have a place that he regularly resides in, making him a flight risk and a difficult person to locate," the affidavit states.

Investigators are requesting that he be held in the Salt Lake County Jail without the possibility of posting bail pending the filing of charges.

