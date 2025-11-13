BYU basketball's Kennard Davis Jr. arrested, cited for DUI following crash

PROVO — A regular starter on the BYU men's basketball team was arrested Thursday for investigation of driving under the influence.

Kennard Davis Jr., 20, was arrested about 11:50 a.m. following a car crash at the intersection of 900 West and Center Street in Provo, according to a news release from the Provo Police Department on Thursday night.

During the investigation, officers had cause to place Davis under arrest for suspected DUI, police said. After Davis was transported to the Provo police station for further investigation and received a citation for DUI, he was released for medical treatment for minor injuries and had his vehicle impounded.

BYU said Thursday it was aware of the allegations and looking into them.

Davis started each of the first two games of the season for the No. 7-ranked Cougars, scoring 12 points with two assists in 19 minutes of a 98-53 win over Holy Cross in last week's home opener.

Davis did not play in Tuesday night's win over Delaware, with head coach Kevin Young citing Achilles' soreness in an interview with BYU Radio. Young said Davis was expected to return in time for the Cougars' Saturday trip to Boston against No. 3 UConn (5 p.m. MT, FOX).

The Southern Illinois transfer from St. Louis started 41 of 64 games in two seasons with the Salukis, averaging 16.3 points and 4.9 rebounds in 32 games a year ago, including 31 starts.

BYU, as a team, left Thursday for the two-time zone trip to TD Garden.