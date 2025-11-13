Surveillance video shows Titans cornerback driving car minutes before alleged shooting

Estimated read time: 4-5 minutes

Surveillance video shows Tennessee Titans cornerback L'Jarius Sneed driving a Lamborghini Urus at a suburban Dallas dealership and nearby gas station minutes before two men allege that shots were fired at them from that vehicle last December.

Sneed, 28, was indicted Tuesday by a Dallas County grand jury on a misdemeanor charge of failing to report felony aggravated assault to law enforcement. The indictment does not include details of the alleged incident on Dec. 6.

In the video, Sneed can be seen getting out of the Lamborghini, then using crutches to walk past the men and up stairs into the dealership at 3:22 p.m. on that date. Sneed walks out about a minute later in the video, which was shared Thursday with The Associated Press by attorney Levi McCathern, who represents the two men in a civil lawsuit against Sneed over the shooting.

The Titans cornerback, who was on injured reserve, also can be seen in separate surveillance video at a gas station at the same time as the two men. In the video, Sneed walks in from a gas pump, goes to a register and then walks back to the same car when Christian Nshimiyimana and Avi Ahmed were inside.

Minutes later, Nshimiyimana and Ahmed say in their lawsuit that they were shot at while sitting in a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon at the dealership. The surveillance video shows a vehicle driving past with four loud pops heard and an arm out the passenger side window at 3:42 p.m. That vehicle then speeds off.

A probable cause affidavit from the Carrollton Police Department dated Dec. 11 said Ahmed asked employees about two men he had seen earlier and that Sneed was identified as one of those men. The dealership also provided Sneed's phone number.

Detectives also confirmed Sneed's identity from surveillance video from several locations.

"It was apparent that Sneed was the only person they had seen getting out of and into the driver seat of the Lamborghini. He also was the last person seen getting into the driver seat at the RaceTrac (gas station) approximately eight minutes before the shooting," according to the affidavit.

The police affidavit also noted: "Combined with the rapid acceleration away from the scene proved that Sneed knew what he was doing when assisted the shooter in fleeing the scene."

Nshimiyimana and Ahmed allege that Sneed and another man, Tekonzae Williams, were inside the Lamborghini when the shots were fired. Williams was indicted Tuesday on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Court records did not list an attorney for Williams.

McCathern, of McCathern Law, said Thursday his clients were pleased that Sneed and his associate were indicted.

"Hopefully, this will be the beginning of getting justice for my clients," McCathern said. "As the video clearly shows, they are very lucky to be alive after Mr. Sneed's actions."

Sneed's attorney, Michael J. Todd, did not return a message left by the AP on Thursday. Sneed's agent had no comment Wednesday.

No people were hit by bullets, though the lawsuit says bullets did hit the Mercedes-Benz as well as a building at the car lot. The lawsuit against Sneed and Williams seeks at least $1 million in damages.

The Titans said in a statement they were aware of the "legal matter" with Sneed and are in contact with NFL security per league protocol. The statement says the team had no further comment.

Sneed was placed on injured reserve last month with a quadriceps injury, and he was in the Titans' locker room Thursday. Players on injured reserve do not talk to reporters.

This is the second straight season the Titans have put him on injured reserve. He played only five games in 2024 after Tennessee traded with Kansas City for him, giving Sneed a contract that made him the NFL's fifth-highest-paid cornerback at the time.

Sneed was drafted from Louisiana Tech in the fourth round in 2020 by Kansas City. He won back-to-back Super Bowls with the Chiefs in 2022 and 2023.

___

Associated Press writer Jamie Stengle in Dallas contributed to this report.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl