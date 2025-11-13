Hiker dies from fall in Mount Superior area of Little Cottonwood Canyon

LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON — A hiker has died after falling on the south ridge of Mount Superior on Thursday, the Salt Lake County Sheriff's Office announced.

Search and rescue crews responded to the area in Little Cottonwood Canyon on Thursday afternoon after they received reports of a fallen hiker.

"Upon arrival, search and rescue crews quickly surveyed the area and located the individual. The hiker is believed to have fallen a significant distance and was pronounced deceased at the scene," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

Crews were able to remove the body from the mountain safely.

Officials did not specify the person's gender, and were still working to notify next of kin.

This story will be updated.