Colorado AD Rick George, who hired Deion Sanders, to step down at end of academic year

By Pat Graham, Associated Press | Posted - Nov. 13, 2025 at 2:44 p.m.

 
DENVER — Rick George, the athletic director at Colorado who hired football coach Deion Sanders, is stepping away from his role at the end of the academic year.

The university announced his decision Thursday with the football team on a bye week. George plans to move into an advisory role to the chancellor and serve as director of athletics emeritus. He will assist in revenue-generating initiatives for the department.

George was brought on as Colorado's athletic director in July 2013. One of his biggest moves was in December 2022 when he hired Sanders, who has revitalized a downtrodden football program. George also oversaw the transition of the school from the Pac-12 Conference back to the Big 12.

