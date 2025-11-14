Charges filed against South Jordan man accused of having fake diplomatic plates

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

MILLCREEK — A South Jordan man is accused of putting fake license plates on his car.

James Gilbert Amerson, 49, was charged Thursday in 3rd District Court with forging or falsifying a special license plate, a third-degree felony, and prohibited use of an identification card, a class C misdemeanor.

Amerson was pulled over near 3400 S. Highland Drive on Oct. 13 for allegedly having "false diplomatic license plates," according to charging documents.

"Amerson provided (the officer) with a 'diplomat passport card from the Amnesty Coalition. Amerson told (police) he had purchased the ID card and license plate online," the charges state.

Additional details about the case were not immediately available.

In August, a Sandy man was accused of putting a similar plate on a Range Rover that prosecutors say he purchased with a forged check.

James Allan Sorensen, 41, was charged in 3rd District Court with theft of a motor vehicle, issuing a bad check and forgery, second-degree felonies; having a false title or registration and possession of a forgery device, third-degree felonies; driving on a suspended license, a class C misdemeanor; and an infraction.

After Sorensen purchased a Range Rover, he requested that the dealer place a diplomat plate on it, which they declined. The U.S. State Department confirmed the plate was not authentic, and no ambassadors were assigned to Utah, the charges state.

"Diplomat" license plates are special license plates issued to vehicles used by accredited diplomats that help law enforcers identify vehicles belonging to people with diplomatic immunity. Detectives learned that Sorensen had allegedly used the fake diplomat license plate on his prior vehicle and the Range Rover. Police "reviewed Department of State materials and confirmed the plate seen on both vehicles in license plate reader images was fake but displayed in a way to imply diplomatic status," according to the charges.

Police held surveillance on Sorensen's residence and pulled him over in his stolen Range Rover after he left his home. When asked for identification, Sorensen "presented an ID labeled 'American State Citizen' and 'The United States of America Unincorporated.' The card displayed Sorensen's full name, date of birth, photo, and an address, and listed 'Issuing Authority: The Utah Assembly.' The back featured the Great Seal of the United States, suggesting it was intended to appear as an official U.S. or Utah government-issued ID," the charges state.

The next court hearing in that case is scheduled for Dec. 9.