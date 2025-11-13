Roosevelt man arrested, accused of using app to send child sex abuse material

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

ROOSEVELT — A Roosevelt man has been arrested and accused of sending and receiving numerous images of child sex abuse material over a messaging app.

Wyatt Casey Hamilton, 30, was arrested Wednesday for investigation of 25 counts of aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor, 25 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, marijuana possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a weapon by a restricted person.

The investigation began about a year ago when administrators for the Kik app contacted the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about a user who allegedly "uploaded files containing depictions of minors engaging in sexual explicit conduct to his or her account," according to a police booking affidavit.

By May, the Duchesne County Sheriff's Office was assigned the case.

"There were 46 files that Kik believed to be child sex abuse material. These images had been sent out by the user," the affidavit states. "The children range from infants to teenagers."

In those 46 files, police say "there was a total of approximately 150 images of child sex abuse material.

"Due to the evidence found and confirmed, it has been proven that Wyatt Casey Hamilton has been in possession and distributing child sex abuse material, distributing these items online. Wyatt has hundreds of images of child sex abuse material on his accounts through Kik and email accounts," according to the affidavit.

On Wednesday, agents served a warrant at Hamilton's residence and reported finding marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a rifle. When questioned, he initially "denied knowing what child sex abuse material was," according to the affidavit.

He later admitted to sending and receiving child sex abuse material, police said.

Investigators say they are trying to identify the victims in the images and whether any of the pictures or videos were manufactured by him, the affidavit states.