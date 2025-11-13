High school football: Semifinal, final playoff scores and schedule

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes
SALT LAKE CITY — Check back for the latest scores from all the semifinal and final state playoff high school football games across the state.
Games we'll be watching this week:
- 6A: Corner Canyon vs. Mountain Ridge (Fri., 11 a.m. MST — Rice-Eccles Stadium)
- 6A: Skyridge vs. Lone Peak (Fri., 2:30 p.m. MST — Rice-Eccles Stadium)
- 5A: Orem stuffs top-seeded West for shot at first title since 2020
- 5A: Late INT dooms Brighton as Springville punches ticket to 5A state title game
- 4A: Top-ranked Ridgeline shrugs off slow start in rout of Provo
- 4A: Crimson Cliffs vs. Green Canyon (Fri., 6 p.m. MST — Rice-Eccles Stadium)
