FILMéxico Film Festival, featuring contemporary Mexican films, kicks off on Thursday

The Salt Lake Film Society in collaboration with the Mexican Consulate in Salt Lake City and Artes de México en Utah are hosting the FILMéxico Film Festival starting Thursday.

SALT LAKE CITY — A film festival highlighting Mexican cinema kicks off on Thursday with eight screenings planned through next week.

The 14th annual FILMéxico Film Festival, a collaboration of the Salt Lake Film Society, the Mexican Consulate in Salt Lake City and Artes de México en Utah, starts with the screening on Thursday of "So Close to the Clouds." The documentary focuses on the 1971 Mexican women's soccer team, which competed in the world championship game that year. Several other films — including documentaries and dramas — will be screened daily thereafter through Nov. 20.

The lineup highlights "award-winning works that span from dark humor to visual poetry and cultural exploration, reflecting the richness and diversity of Mexican storytelling," reads a statement from organizers. Panel discussions involving filmmakers and others involved in the films will follow some of the screenings.

The films will be shown at Broadway Centre Cinemas, 111 E. Broadway, Suite 99, in Salt Lake City. Tickets are $7.50 for each screening.

Tim Vandenack covers immigration, multicultural issues and Northern Utah for KSL.com. He worked several years for the Standard-Examiner in Ogden and has lived and reported in Mexico, Chile and along the U.S.-Mexico border.

