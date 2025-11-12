Kaysville bicycle crash leaves rider in critical condition

By Curtis Booker, KSL.com | Posted - Nov. 12, 2025 at 4:05 p.m.

 
Medical helicopters transport a bicyclist to a hospital after a crash on a Kaysville trail on Tuesday.

Medical helicopters transport a bicyclist to a hospital after a crash on a Kaysville trail on Tuesday. (Kaysville Fire Department)

KAYSVILLE — A bicyclist sustained critical injuries after crashing on a Kaysville trail on Tuesday, the fire department said.

The Kaysville Fire Department said it was called to a walking trail adjacent to state Route 177 near the 950 North exit, due to a reported bicycle accident. The crash happened just before 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday, the department said.

Witnesses said an adult cyclist, who had been wearing a helmet, crashed on the trail and was found "unresponsive, pulseless and not breathing," the department said.

Bystanders quickly administered before emergency crews arrived at the scene. Kaysville firefighters rendered lifesaving measures, restoring the patient's pulse, the department said.

The cyclist was then flown to a regional trauma center for further treatment.

"The most recent update our department received indicates that the patient remains in the intensive care unit in critical condition," a release from the fire department reads.

This story may be updated.

Curtis Booker is a reporter for KSL.com.

