It's time to switch to winter tires in Utah: Here's why

Utah weather turns quickly, especially for drivers commuting between Salt Lake City, South Salt Lake, Sandy and the foothills toward Park City. Don't wait for the first snow advisory to think about tires.

Once average temps dip near 45 degrees, all-season rubber hardens and braking distances increase. Dedicated winter tires keep your Subaru confident on slushy I-15 mornings in Murray and Midvale, evening canyon drives through Cottonwood Heights and weekend runs from West Jordan or Draper to the slopes.

AWD is powerful — but tires do the stopping

Subaru's Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive helps you get moving, but traction while braking and cornering depends on your tires. Winter tires use a cold-weather rubber compound and aggressive siping designed for snow and ice. Look for the Three-Peak Mountain Snowflake (3PMSF) symbol for true winter performance that's ideal for Millcreek, Holladay and Cottonwood Canyon driving.

When to switch to winter tires

Make the swap when average daytime temperatures consistently fall below 45 degrees, typically late October through early November around Salt Lake County. If you commute to higher elevations like Big Cottonwood, Little Cottonwood, or Parleys toward Park City, you might want to switch earlier. Cold, dry pavement alone reduces all-season grip.

Utah-specific benefits you'll notice

Shorter stops in the cold: Softer compounds stay pliable below freezing for better braking on urban roads in Salt Lake City, Sandy, Draper, West Jordan.

Softer compounds stay pliable below freezing for better braking on urban roads in Salt Lake City, Sandy, Draper, West Jordan. Control in canyons: Deep tread blocks and thousands of sipes bite into packed snow headed to Alta, Snowbird, Brighton, Solitude, and Park City.

Deep tread blocks and thousands of sipes bite into packed snow headed to Alta, Snowbird, Brighton, Solitude, and Park City. Confidence in slush: Tread channels move meltwater and road slush common along State Street and the I-215 belt route.

Recommended Subaru winter setups

Many Utah Subaru owners choose a dedicated winter wheel plus tire package. It protects your summer wheels from salt, simplifies seasonal changeovers and ensures proper fit. Subaru experts will spec the right size, load rating and TPMS approach for your Outback, Forester, Crosstrek, Ascent, Impreza, Legacy, WRX, or BRZ.

What to expect at Mark Miller Subaru

Whether you visit Mark Miller Subaru Midtown in South Salt Lake or Mark Miller Subaru South Towne in Sandy, you'll get:

Subaru-trained technicians and road-force balancing available.

TPMS pairing/relearn and optional brake/alignment checks during your visit.

Convenient access for drivers from Millcreek, Holladay, Murray, Midvale, Cottonwood Heights, Riverton, Herriman, and beyond.

Quick FAQs for Utah drivers

Do you need winter tires if you have a Subaru AWD?

Yes — AWD helps you go, but winter tires help you stop and steer on cold, slick roads across the Wasatch Front.

All-season vs. winter tires?

All-seasons are a compromise. Winter tires are engineered for low temps, snow, and ice found from Salt Lake City to Park City.

When should you swap back?

Once temps consistently hold above 45–50 degrees in spring, schedule your tire change at our Mark Miller Subaru location in Sandy or South Salt Lake to preserve winter tire life.

Part of the Subaru Love Promise

Keeping Utah families safe in winter is part of the Subaru Love Promise. From transparent pricing to community support, Mark Miller Subaru Midtown and Mark Miller Subaru South Towne are here to help you drive confidently through every storm — whether you're in Draper, West Jordan, Millcreek, Holladay, Riverton, or heading up to Park City.