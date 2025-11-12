Tracy Aviary plans to move original 87-year-old structure for new bird show pavilion

Estimated read time: 3-4 minutes

SALT LAKE CITY — One of Utah's oldest zoos received the green light to relocate one of its original buildings to make way for a new pavilion that will allow its handlers to conduct shows throughout the year.

Members of Salt Lake City's Historic Landmark Commission voted unanimously last week to approve the relocation of the Tracy Aviary's historic office house near the center of the facility to make way for a new 3,500-square-foot garden pavilion to host year-round events.

The vote allows the aviary to seek all remaining necessary city approvals and permits for the project before moving forward to construction. Aviary officials didn't say when construction may take place.

Salt Lake City planners point out that the project is years in the making, following several meetings between Salt Lake City, Tracy Aviary and the Utah State Historic Preservation Office, as well as public feedback sessions.

Half of the project revolves around the historic office building, which dates back to 1938, when Tracy Aviary first opened at 589 E. 1300 South. It's been used to house caretakers, as well as an aquarium, playhouse and recreation building at times over the past 87 years, and the city views it as a key historic piece that shows how the aviary has grown, said Noah Elmore, a principal planner for Salt Lake City.

The 8-acre aviary today houses more than 300 birds, including several species that are either endangered or extinct in the wild. The birds can be found in facilities built around the historic office space.

"The building's past speaks to the development history of the aviary," Elmore said.

An undated photo of Tracy Aviary's historic office building when it served as an aquarium. The building was part of the original aviary when it opened in 1938. (Photo: Salt Lake City)

Tracy Aviary officials say they plan to relocate the building on the western edge of the park, next to its Bird Feeder Café, where it will be more visible to customers and park visitors alike. They're planning to trim 287 square feet from the building, but that will be decided through a separate minor alteration petition with the city, per a city memo to the commission.

The historic building is set to have a new life as a storage space for a pavilion planned for the middle of the aviary, which is the other half of the project.

A conceptual rendering of the proposed new garden pavilion at Tracy Aviary in Salt Lake City. The new facility won approval from the city's Historic Landmark Commission, which also approved the relocation of a historic building it would replace at the center of the facility. (Photo: Tracy Aviary via Salt Lake City Planning Division)

The new building — designed to be up to 18 feet tall — would offer space for 150 to 250 people inside, while including an additional 2,000 square feet of outdoor patio space, according to city documents. It would include exhibition space, but its main feature would be an auditorium capable of hosting bird shows throughout the year. The patio is planned to offer additional capacity for bird shows.

Commissioners approved the plans, but with some conditions recommended by city planners. Final site details are to be delegated to planning staff, while Friends of Tracy Aviary must obtain Salt Lake City Urban Forestry's approval for the removal of a pair of trees that are expected to be lost during construction.

The project calls for new trees to be planted, though. Tracy Aviary was required to obtain the commission's approval because it's located within Liberty Park, which is a protected city landmark.