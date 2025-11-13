United Way of Utah County seeks Spanish speakers to help with Sub for Santa program

By Tim Vandenack, KSL.com | Posted - Nov. 13, 2025 at 7:17 a.m.

 
United Way of Utah County seeks Spanish speakers to help with its annual Sub for Santa Christmas initiative geared to kids and families in need. The photo from 2022 shows a United Way representative working with a couple interested in the program.

PROVO — United Way of Utah County is seeking Spanish speakers to assist with its program that helps kids from families in need experience a measure of Christmas cheer.

The Provo-based nonprofit put out a call for volunteers fluent in Spanish and English to help families complete the application for the group's Sub for Santa program, entering its 43rd year. Each year, the organization needs Spanish speakers, said Bill Hulderstrom, the United Way of Utah County chief executive officer, since around 20% of program applicants report that they come from Spanish-speaking households.

The volunteers will help process Spanish-speaking Sub for Santa applicants at open houses scheduled through early December in American Fork and Provo. Many slots for volunteers are already full.

The Sub for Santa program provides kids from eligible households in Utah County presents, clothing and books. The goal is to help make sure they have a good Christmas, to support them in their academic efforts and to point those in need to available community resources, Hulderstrom said. Last year, the program helped more than 7,000 kids and another 1,000 or so adults with special needs.

Tim Vandenack covers immigration, multicultural issues and Northern Utah for KSL.com. He worked several years for the Standard-Examiner in Ogden and has lived and reported in Mexico, Chile and along the U.S.-Mexico border.

