Police use Taser on man who initially grabbed police Taser

WEST VALLEY CITY — A man who police say caused a disturbance at a restaurant and then fought with officers when they arrived — gaining control of an officer's Taser — was arrested Monday night.

Olivero Munoz Caballero, 47, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of aggravated commercial obstruction, disarming of an officer's Taser, assault, trespassing, interfering with police and assault on an officer.

West Valley police were called to Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers, at 3346 S. 5600 West, at about 8:30 p.m., on a report that Caballero was assaulting employees.

"When officers arrived, (Caballero) was behind the counter in an 'employee only' area of the business holding onto a food prep counter," according to a police booking affidavit.

As officers attempted to take Caballero into custody, he resisted arrest. He continued fighting with officers as they tried to tackle him to the ground, the affidavit states. Police used pepper spray on Caballero.

But once he was on the ground, he was able to grab a Taser off the vest of one of the officers, according to the affidavit, "and activated it, holding it in a manner as if he was going to attempt to use it against police."

Police were able to "pin the Taser to the ground" before Caballero used it, and then subsequently used another Taser on Caballero, the affidavit states.

He was then taken into custody.