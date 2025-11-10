'Open and ready': Clearfield Job Corps still operating despite program's uncertain future

CLEARFIELD — While funding for the federal Job Corps program remains a focus of debate, a representative from the Clearfield Job Corps says the organization is operating and welcoming new recruits.

"Job Corps is open and ready to train young workers in skills that are in high demand," said Jeff Barton, senior vice president of education and training for Management and Training Corporation. The Centerville-based business operates 13 Job Corps programs, including the one in Clearfield.

"This is an incredible opportunity for young people to launch stable, rewarding careers — and we need the community's help to get the word out," Barton said.

The U.S. Department of Labor late last May announced it would shutter 99 contractor-operated Job Corps operations around the country, including the Clearfield program, as the Trump administration pursued aggressive cost-cutting initiatives. Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer at the time said the program was "no longer achieving the intended outcomes that students deserve."

The National Job Corps Association, representing private Job Corps program operators like Management and Training Corporation, sued in federal court to halt the action. That led to a restraining order within days that stopped, at least temporarily, implementation of the Department of Labor plans. Still, apparent "confusion" has prompted some to question whether it is operating, according to Management and Training Corporation officials, leading the business to start outreach efforts.

"Every center across the nation is still open, enrolling new students and training them," said Emily Lawhead, director of communications for Management and Training Corporation. "We're asking for the media's help because there may be some confusion on whether Clearfield is still open or not. We'd like to get the word out that it still is so students can continue to enroll."

Job Corps, a federal program, provides vocational training to teens and young adults from low-income backgrounds, some of whom are battling homelessness. The Clearfield program has typically served 800 to 1,000 students at a time, and it is continually accepting applications from those in the target age group, 16-24 years old.

Lawhead said the suit filed against the Department of Labor over its moves to shutter the 99 Job Corps program operations continues, and she referred comment on the status of litigation to the agency. A Department of Labor spokesperson didn't immediately respond to a query seeking comment, with an automatic email reply noting work restrictions stemming from the ongoing federal government shutdown.

While the lawsuit over the future of Job Corps continues, U.S. lawmakers in September signaled some support for the program. The U.S. House Appropriations Committee voted on Sept. 9 to cut Job Corps funding for fiscal year 2026 from $1.7 billion to $880 million, according to the National Association of Homebuilders, which supports the program.

At the same time, though, the lawmakers approved an amendment to the measure that "prohibits the closures of Job Corps centers by the Department of Labor unless specific criteria are met," the industry group said.

The National Association of Homebuilders supports continued funding for Job Corps at the $1.7 billion level at a minimum.

In its statement from last Friday, Communications and Management Training Corporation noted the importance of Job Corps program graduates in helping fight the shortage of skilled labor. "Students earn industry-recognized credentials and graduate ready for high-demand jobs in industries that keep America running," it said.