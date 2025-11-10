Joe Burrow returns to practice with Bengals but won't play against Steelers

Estimated read time: 3-4 minutes

CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow returned to practice with the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday, opening the 21-day window for the franchise quarterback to return to the lineup.

His practice time will not count against the 53-player active roster. Burrow is eligible to be activated during the three-week window.

However, coach Zac Taylor said Burrow would not return for Sunday's game at Pittsburgh. The Bengals (3-6) have lost six of seven since Burrow suffered a toe injury in mid-September that required surgery.

"I think he's at a good point. He's worked hard to get to this point to get back on the field in a limited form," Taylor said before Monday's practice.

Burrow will work with some of the receivers but won't participate in 11-on-11 drills until possibly next week.

Initial estimates had the sixth-year quarterback missing up to three months, but he could possibly be under center on Nov. 23 when the Bengals host New England or four days later, when Cincinnati plays at Baltimore on Thanksgiving night.

"We have 21 days to figure that out," Burrow said after practice. "Could be early, could be late in that window. We are still pretty early post-surgery for this injury, so we have a couple weeks of practice to figure that out and see how it goes."

Burrow underwent surgery on his left toe on Sept. 19, five days after he suffered the injury during the second-quarter of Cincinnati's 31-27 victory over Jacksonville.

It was Burrow's third major injury in his six seasons since being the top overall pick in the 2020 draft.

"I've been juggling the injury mindset where you kind of take a deep breath, then get back to it, then juggling that with the idea I could potentially still play this year and we could still be in it and all of those things," he said. "Now that we are getting closer and closer, it's more of a season mindset."

The offense struggled in the first three games after Burrow's injury with Jake Browning at the helm. But things have been better since the Bengals acquired Joe Flacco from the Cleveland Browns on Oct. 9.

Flacco is averaging a league-high 313.5 passing yards over his four starts for the Bengals.

The defense has been primarily to blame for Cincinnati's last two losses. The Bengals blew a 15-point fourth-quarter lead in a 39-38 loss to the New York Jets on Oct. 26 and then allowed Chicago's Caleb Williams to connect with Colston Loveland for a 58-yard touchdown with 17 seconds left in a 47-42 loss to the Bears on Nov. 2.

Cincinnati became the first team since the 1966 New York Giants to score at least 38 points in consecutive games and lose both.

Coming off their bye week, the Bengals remain just two games behind AFC North leader Pittsburgh and have won both of their division games. The Steelers have dropped three of four, including 33-31 at Cincinnati on Oct. 16.

Taylor also said defensive end Trey Hendrickson is doubtful to return this week. The All-Pro pass rusher has missed two of the last three games with a hip injury.

