Commanders' Daron Payne was suspended for a game for hitting Amon-Ra St. Brown

ASHBURN, Va. — Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne was suspended for one game without pay by the NFL on Monday for hitting Detroit Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown during the teams' game the night before.

Payne was ejected for unsportsmanlike conduct in the second quarter of Washington's 44-22 loss to visiting Detroit on Sunday.

He will miss Washington's game next Sunday in Spain against the Miami Dolphins after his appeal was rejected and suspension upheld by hearing officer Ramon Foster, who is jointly appointed by the league and union.

The NFL said Payne was punished under a rule that applies to "any act which is contrary to the generally understood principles of sportsmanship," including "throwing a punch, or a forearm," and another rule that prohibits "striking, swinging at or clubbing the head or neck of an opponent with the wrist(s), arm(s), elbow(s), or hand(s)."

The Commanders (3-7) have lost five games in a row, and coach Dan Quinn said Monday he is taking over defensive coordinator duties from Joe Whitt.

