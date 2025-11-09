Norris wins Formula 1's Brazilian Grand Prix to extend his lead with 3 races left

Estimated read time: 3-4 minutes

SAO PAULO — McLaren driver Lando Norris significantly extended his lead in the F1 championship after winning the Brazilian Grand Prix on Sunday, with his main rival and teammate Oscar Piastri receiving a 10-second penalty and again failing to make the podium.

Norris, who also won Saturday's sprint race and started from pole position, earned his first win at Interlagos with Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli and Red Bull's Max Verstappen second and third, respectively.

Norris, who also won the Mexican Grand Prix on Oct. 26, now has 390 points in the standings, with Piastri's fifth place leaving him 24 points behind on 366 with three more races to go. Norris had led the Australian by one point at the start of the weekend and increased that lead to nine points after the sprint race.

At a press conference after the race, Norris said that he doesn't feel he is now in a commanding position to win the title, calling it "just another weekend trying to win, get the most points I could."

Piastri has struggled lately; he is now winless in six races and has not reached the podium since Monza in Italy two months ago when he finished third.

Four-time world champion Verstappen has 341 points in third place overall and has played down his title chances.

It was a frustrating weekend for Ferrari drivers. Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton both failed to finished the race in Sao Paulo.

"It is a nightmare," Hamilton told Sky Sports. "It is a flip between the dream of driving for this amazing team and then the nightmare of the results."

Norris won his seventh race of the season, the same number as Piastri. Asked after the race how he managed to bounce back in the championship, Norris replied: "Just ignore everyone who talked crap about you."

He added, "Still a long way to go (in the drivers' championship), this could change so quickly."

Piastri's chances were hurt shortly after lap 8, when he made contact with Antonelli as they fought for second position. Piastri pushed the Mercedes driver into Leclerc, who was forced to retire as a result. Piastri, who started the race in fourth spot, later received his time penalty for causing the collision.

"In my opinion, I had a very clear opportunity in the inside," said Piastri, who argued he couldn't have gone anywhere else when the contact took place. "I can't just disappear."

The next Grand Prix is in Las Vegas in two weeks' time. Norris said he is not confident he and McLaren will compete for a win there.

"It was our worst race last year. I can't say I am looking forward to it," Norris said.

The 25-year-old Englishman dedicated his win to Indianapolis 500 winner and Brazilian icon Gil de Ferran, who died in 2023.

"This one was for Gil, one of my mentors ... This one was for him. I'm sure he'd be very proud of it all," Norris said. "I was thinking of that while driving. A perfect weekend."

Verstappen, who also has a long shot at the drivers' title, finished on the podium from the pit lane. He was supposed to start from 16th position after a frustrating qualifying session, but his team made sweeping changes to his car, including a new engine. The team's move eventually paid off.

"To be in the podium from the pit lane, I didn't expect that at all. Even less after a puncture at the start," said Verstappen, who won last year's race starting from 17th.

A relaxed Verstappen poured Champagne over Antonelli on the podium. The 19-year-old Antonelli had the best result of his career after a battle with the Dutchman on the final lap to keep his position.

"I don't know where this guy came from," the Italian jokingly said after the race.

Brazilian fans at Interlagos were frustrated from lap one, when Sauber's Gabriel Bortoleto crashed out in what looked to be a promising outing after he overtook three rivals in quick succession.

The 21-year-old F1 rookie was the first Brazilian to race in front of home fans since Felipe Massa in 2017.

___

AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing