Josh Furlong's AP Top 25: ACC stumbles further as top of rankings become clearer

SALT LAKE CITY — After being undercut by the College Football Playoff selection committee on Tuesday with the release of the first rankings of the season, the ACC didn't do itself anymore favors over the weekend.

Top teams Virginia and Louisville dropped games to opponents they shouldn't have, and Duke lost to UConn. But, at least, Miami saved face and secured a 28-point win over Syracuse. There's still hope for the conference again with Georgia Tech and Miami, but the confidence is waning.

Meanwhile, the top of the Associated Press rankings for Week 11 mostly held firm, but it wasn't without some drama.

The following is the ballot I submitted to the Associated Press that will be counted in the consensus rankings that will be released Sunday afternoon.

1. Ohio State

The resume will continue to be a factor in the conversation with Ohio State, but the Buckeyes continue to do what they're supposed to do each week — and that's win big. The team has two top-25 wins — Texas and Washington (for now) — and has a great offense and defense.

2. Indiana

The Hoosiers were a catch-of-the-year toe-tap touchdown reception away from a loss to Penn State. But great teams find a way to get it done each week. The confidence remains strong in Indiana as one of the best teams in the country, but maybe there's some vulnerabilities to exploit now.

3. Texas A&M

Texas A&M now has two top-25 wins — Notre Dame and Missouri — to go along with five other quality wins to prop up its resume. There's a case to be made for the Aggies to be No. 1 — I'd listen — but I'm refraining for the moment. I could also be convinced that Alabama is better than Texas A&M ...

4. Alabama

Speaking of the Crimson Tide, Alabama is the only team in the country with four wins over current top-25 teams — Vanderbilt, Tennessee, Georgia and Missouri. Since a Week 1 loss to Florida State (still crazy to think about), Alabama has been one of the best teams in the country. It's safe to say Kalen DeBoer has steadied the ships.

5. Georgia

Georgia was all business Saturday after the first College Football Playoff rankings were released. There were no first-half letdowns or a tight game the Bulldogs had to rally in; it was all Georgia in the first half, and the team carried it through to the end. The road remains a challenge with tougher opponents lined up, but the Bulldogs have seemingly hit their stride.

6. Ole Miss

Ole Miss was essentially on a bye week with its late-season FCS opponent, The Citadel. But the Rebels continue to move along, even as Lane Kiffin remains the hottest coaching commodity in the sport for the million jobs open this season.

7. Oregon

It's fitting that Oregon defeated Iowa by 2 points — the early safety — in a game the Ducks almost squandered. But without star players, Dante Moore and the Ducks came away with a gutsy win in a rainy environment. Despite the win, I'm very tempted to put Texas Tech above Oregon, but I'm holding out — for reasons below.

8. Texas Tech

Why am I holding out? I don't entirely trust the Red Raiders' offense. There's absolutely no questioning the Tech defense, but the offense continues to squander opportunities — which, actually, is a scary thought given the dominant season. But Texas Tech can't continue to settle for field goals in the red zone. Trade those for more touchdowns and they might be a top-three team.

9. Notre Dame

Notre Dame was seemingly on upset alert this weekend against a good Navy team. But there was little doubt in a 49-10 victory. Yeah, Navy wasn't 100%, but Notre Dame is also just that good. The two early losses continue to be a thorn in the team's side, but this team is clearly on a different level now — hello, Jeremiyah Love.

10. Texas

Do I feel fully comfortable with Texas at No. 10? Not entirely. The defense remains a strength and the offense has seemingly found a rhythm of late, which adds some value. What pushed me over the edge is its two top-25 wins, Oklahoma and Vanderbilt. I'm also not convinced any other team has a case over the Longhorns right now. But consider it a short leash.

In consideration (alphabetical): Arizona State, Houston, Memphis, Missouri, South Florida, SMU, Tulane

If you can't see my full ballot below, click here.