Cal Baptist stuns Utah Valley to win WAC title on penalty kicks

Estimated read time: 3-4 minutes

OREM — Last year in the WAC semifinal, Utah Valley held a 2-0 lead over Cal Baptist. And despite the lead, the Wolverines dropped the match to the Lancers 3-2.

This year, playing at its home, UCCU Stadium, the Wolverines held a 2-0 lead in the second half that suddenly flipped to a 2-2 game with championship gold in sight. Eventually, though, Cal Baptist won on penalty kicks 4-3, stunning Utah Valley, once again.

Despite losing its third WAC title in five years, the Wolverines can still make the NCAA Tournament as an at-large bid but will not host a game. The Wolverines are 37th in the country in RPI, with 64 teams making it to the tournament.

"I think that we have got to be very proud of the body of work that we put together," head coach Chris Lemay said. "It wasn't what we had planned, but I have every reason to believe that we put together a resume to play more soccer."

It's heartbreak for the Wolverines, once again, but the team will await its fate during the NCAA Selection Show on Monday.

Kate Shirts placed a pass to a well-positioned Mia Owens and got a shot on target, but Lancers keeper Mikayla O'Brien stood tall and prevented the early deficit.

In the 24th minute, Cal Baptist's Ava Westlund got behind the defense, still onside, and left herself one-on-one with Leah Wolf, but Westlund sailed the chip shot and failed on the Lancers' biggest opportunity up to that point.

Sophomore Josie Shepherd took advantage of a poor defensive clearance by the Lancers and found nylon as Utah Valley corralled a 1-0 lead 45 minutes away from gold.

As she's done 21 other times this season, Faith Webber struck again. Kate Shirts and Nixan Jackson connected on passes that found Webber, who took the ball on one hop and sent it through to give Utah Valley a 2-0 lead.

In the 61st minute, Cal Baptist was awarded a penalty kick that was decided by VAR, and Anja Jestrovic converted despite a challenging dive from Wolf.

Cal Baptist got another in to even the game, with Wolf initially making a play on it, but the box was too congested and Taylor Held rebounded and tied the game.

Despite the locked scoring, Webber was able to get another one to go but was ruled to be offside and the game stood at a 2-2 tie with 12 minutes to play.

With eight minutes to play, Webber looked to have a step and got a chance on target, but O'Brien collided with Webber just outside the box. VAR signaled a foul on O'Brien, who was awarded a yellow card, but upon discussion it was decided the penalty was not a reviewable play.

So instead of a yellow card and a free kick just outside the box, it was deemed a corner kick and the yellow card was rescinded.

In overtime, golden goal rules. Cal Baptist had a near dagger as Wolf was positioned on the nearside post and Jestrovic shot towards the far side, but just passed the post. The game remained locked up after the overtime period, sending the game to penalty kicks.

The penalty kicks finished with O'Brien scoring on Wolf and giving the Lancers the 4-3 win on PKs.

"She's the best goalkeeper in the country, in my opinion, and she proved that tonight," Lancers head coach Kristen St. Clarie said. "Her composure and just her fortitude really made us proud of her."