Idaho Falls native and son die after being stung hundreds of times by murder hornets

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — A man originally from Idaho Falls and his 15-year-old son died after being swarmed by murder hornets during a zip-lining excursion in Southeast Asia.

According to USA Today, Daniel Owen, 47, originally from Idaho Falls, and his son Cooper, 15, died following the attack on Oct. 15 at Green Jungle Park in Laos, just northeast of Thailand.

"It was very brief and rushed," Phanomsay Phakan, director of the Phakan Arocavet Clinic, where both victims were taken to be treated, told USA TODAY. "The patients stayed at our clinic for a short time, because our medical facilities are limited. The condition of the father and son was very serious, so they were quickly transferred to a nearby provincial hospital for further treatment."

The U.K. Times reports that Owen was the director of Quality Schools International in Haiphong in northern Vietnam, and had spent his career teaching in other international schools around the world.

"The hornets swarmed over the two Americans and their guide as they struggled to descend from a tree, according to a source close to U.S. diplomats in Laos," reports The U.K. Times.

Asian giant hornets, often referred to as "murder hornets," are the world's largest and are distinct from Asian hornets (Vespa velutina), a species which has spread to Europe and the U.K., according to The U.K. Times.

An Asian giant hornet. Daniel Owen and his 15-year-old son were killed after they were swarmed by these hornets on a ziplining excursion in Laos. (Photo: Idaho Natural History Museum)

The pair were reportedly "covered in red spots" all over their bodies.

"Their whole bodies were covered in red spots. It was very, very painful. A lot of stings, more than 100, over the whole body," Phakan told the U.K. Times. "I thought already that it's a very dangerous situation because I had never seen it as bad as that."

The U.K. Times reports the father and son were conscious when they arrived at the clinic and showed no symptoms of anaphylactic shock, the allergic reactions that can kill people who have been stung by bees, wasps, and hornets.

"They were transferred after less than an hour to the Luang Prabang provincial hospital, where they died a few hours later," according to reports.

Quality Schools International posted a statement about Owen's death to its Facebook page, saying he was deeply loved across the community and will be greatly missed.

The U.K. Times says a spokesperson from Green Jungle Park extended their condolences and stated that the attack was "unprecedented."

"Green Jungle Park extends its deepest condolences to the family and friends of Daniel and Cooper Owen. Following this incident, we have reviewed all existing procedures," the park stated to The U.K. Times. "This event is unprecedented in our experience and, to our understanding, in Luang Prabang as well. It was an unforeseeable and extraordinary natural occurrence."