How a cornea transplant brought 2 families together for first time in Philadelphia

Debbie Krigstein's vision was restored following a cornea transplant, and she got a chance to meet the donor family, the Cowans, for the first time Friday.

Debbie Krigstein's vision was restored following a cornea transplant, and she got a chance to meet the donor family, the Cowans, for the first time Friday. (KYW via CNN Newsource)

PHILADELPHIA — A special meeting was held in Philadelphia for two families linked through an eye-opening transplant.

Debbie Krigstein's vision was restored following a cornea transplant, and she got a chance to meet the donor family, the Cowans, for the first time Friday.

Krigstein says it feels like she has a new family.

Chad Cowan died five years ago on Valentine's Day at the age of 47 from a heart attack. His wife, Crystal Cowan, says that's when she also learned he was an organ donor.

"He had 20/20 vision, and I said he would want us to donate his corneas," Crystal Cowan said.

One went to Krigstein, whose vision had become blurry from previous procedures.

"I still don't know how to say thank you, other than 'thank you,'" Krigstein said.

The newly bonded families quickly learn they have a lot in common — both the Cowans and Krigstein are Eagles fans.

The transplant was organized by AltruVision, a medical company that handles donated corneas. It also hosts workshops at the Clay Studio in Philadelphia, where volunteers make butterflies for transplant families.

"The butterfly in the transplant community represents new life, new hope, which is exactly what transplantation does," Jim Quirk, AltruVision's CEO, said.

Brandon Cowan is one of Chad's two sons.

"Occasionally, I'll see butterflies," Brandon Cowan said, "and I'll think of my father."

On Saturday, the day after meeting Krigstein, who received his dad's cornea, Brandon Cowan will be getting married.

"We're excited," Brandon Cowan said.

Especially now, knowing part of his father lives on. The circle of life continues with love.

And love will be the theme of the day Saturday, where Chad Cowan's memory will be a huge presence.

