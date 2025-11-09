Meet Splash, the otter helping deputies find human remains and solve underwater mysteries

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

STUART, Fla. — A Florida sheriff's office is diving into a new kind of innovation — literally. Meet Splash, a 2-year-old otter trained to assist the Martin County Sheriff's Office in search and rescue missions by detecting human remains underwater.

Traditionally, K-9 units lead investigators to the water's edge in missing persons cases. But now, the sheriff's office is taking that next step into the water with Splash, believed to be the first otter in the U.S. trained for recovery missions.

Authorities said Splash uses a unique technique to locate human scent underwater: He releases air bubbles that capture and carry scents to the surface, allowing him to pinpoint areas of interest for divers and investigators.

Law enforcement officers from across Florida watched Splash in action during a recent demonstration, where the otter showed off its remarkable skills. Officials said Splash has already been deployed on more than 20 missions, helping locate four bodies so far.

"We see a lot of innovative technology, but this is really going back to basics: using an animal to do what it does best," Sheriff John Budensiek said. "He works in his natural environment and detects things that don't belong there."

The sheriff's office said Splash represents a new kind of partnership between humans and animals in public safety, one that blends instinct, training, and trust. And while artificial intelligence continues to expand in policing, Splash proves that sometimes, nature still has the upper hand.